Claude Bacon, an official with the hotel development and management firm LinGate Hospitality, will become the new president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.
A press release issued Monday afternoon says Bacon was chosen unanimously to fill the president and CEO position. Bacon will replace Brittaney Johnson, who left the EDC last year to take a position with Big Rivers Electric Corp.
Bacon is vice president of administration, sales and e-commerce for LinGate Hospitality.
Bacon is chairman of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and is also a member of the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club board. Bacon is a member of the executive board for the Kentucky Travel Industry Association.
EDC board chairwoman Amy Jackson said the firm of Logan Development did a national candidate search, and that the board interviewed eight semifinalists and three finalists.
“We were very pleased with the number of applicants,” Jackson said Monday evening. “We had persons of experience from all over the country.”
Jackson said the board was impressed with Bacon’s “business acumen, understanding of business, understanding of how deals are made.”
“He has a background in business development,” Jackson said, and that Bacon “comes with a great deal of passion.”
“He loves Daviess County,” Jackson said.
Bacon will “bring a lot of depth and experience to us,” she said.
In a prepared statement, Bacon said, “I am honored and grateful to represent Owensboro-Daviess County in this role. I see an extraordinarily bright future for the organization and our community.”
Bacon’s first day as EDC president will be July 10.
Jackson said EDC board members were surveyed about their priorities for the new president, and that a goal is to continue working with state economic development officials on potential projects for the county. But the organization’s main focus is supporting businesses already located in the community.
“The No. 1 priority for us is conversations with our existing industry” and retention of industry, Jackson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
