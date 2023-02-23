Last week, Daviess Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen “served notice” to the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. that Daviess Fiscal Court “has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance” and is considering reducing the agency’s funding or eliminating it.

In a letter to Amy Jackson, EDC’s chairwoman, Castlen wrote, “In light of the current turmoil at EDC, with the departure of key employees, the search for replacements, and the fact that Daviess County Fiscal Court has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance, I wish to serve notice that DCFC intends to consider all options as we prepare the FY24 budget.”

