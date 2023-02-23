Last week, Daviess Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen “served notice” to the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. that Daviess Fiscal Court “has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance” and is considering reducing the agency’s funding or eliminating it.
In a letter to Amy Jackson, EDC’s chairwoman, Castlen wrote, “In light of the current turmoil at EDC, with the departure of key employees, the search for replacements, and the fact that Daviess County Fiscal Court has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance, I wish to serve notice that DCFC intends to consider all options as we prepare the FY24 budget.”
This week, the EDC board held a called meeting to discuss the letter.
Jackson said Wednesday, “At this meeting, all private investors in attendance, as well as the city of Owensboro, affirmed their continued investment commitment and support of the mission.”
“The board also expressed its desire to continue to see Fiscal Court support the collaborative efforts of the organization, and shared data with the judge-executive about the measurable and immeasurable effect of the EDC in order to make the case for continued investment.”
Jackson said the board outlined things it has done in recent years.
• “Since 2018, EDC played an integral part in the efforts for both existing and new employers to invest more than $512 million and create 670 new jobs.
• “EDC also administered and facilitated $1.2-million in workforce incentives in 2021-2023 with local industries.
• “EDC negotiated and facilitated the sale of 33 acres at $1.3 million on behalf of the Economic Development Properties in the Airpark between 2020 and 2022.
• “EDC procured and facilitated initial phase 1 due diligence on more than 550 acres in Daviess County for potential future industrial site development, which is critical in the efforts to attract new industry and land potential deals in our pipeline.
• “The pipeline of projects that EDC recruits and facilitates responses to with inquiring industries and state economic development partners surpasses $3 billion in investment and more than 2,500 new jobs.
• “EDC partnered with the University of Kentucky and private local investors to fund the Small Business Development Center, which last year placed first in the state of Kentucky with 25 new business starts supported.
• “Other immeasurable efforts of EDC include continuous partnership and influence in various economic development groups in the state of Kentucky to ensure that Daviess County is considered for any state and regional projects. EDC also works in partnership with many organizations on workforce development initiatives, including successful programs with OCTC, the Daviess County Detention Center and all of our higher education partners.”
Jackson said, “Without a united front of public and private investments, our ability to attract new and retain existing industries becomes more difficult. The board continues to believe that the best way to continue to promote and coordinate economic development efforts for the community is through its public and privately-funded organization, with both the county and the city significantly contributing to the leadership and funding of the EDC. It is a responsible use of tax dollars in order to keep Owensboro-Daviess County a thriving, winning community.”
In September, Brittaney Johnson resigned as president of the EDC after nearly four years to become director of economic development for Big Rivers Electric Corp.
And in December, Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, business retention and expansion manager since 2019, resigned to become president of Kentucky Lake Economic Development in Marshall County.
Jackson said, “With our position of positive support in place, we will continue our search for a new CEO to lead the organization.”
Mudd’s job will also be filled then, she said.
Castlen said he had no comment on the EDC statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.