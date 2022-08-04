The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation wants remote workers to relocate here — so much so that it’s willing to pay $5,000 apiece for them.
Wednesday at the Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon, EDC President Brittaney Johnson announced what she called the “Grow the Boro” talent recruitment program, which she said will begin later this month.
Johnson said the EDC is partnering with the Indianapolis-based Make My Move, a firm that connects remote workers with communities willing to pay them to relocate.
Johnson said Make My Move will provide access to a talent pool of some 80,000 workers, which will allow the city to attract people who will add value to the community.
Though details of the financial incentives are still being finalized, Johnson confirmed that the program will likely entail $5,000 in relocation reimbursements for qualified workers to move here. Such an offer is already listed on Make My Move’s website.
Johnson said she expects the EDC’s investment in the program to pay dividends for Owensboro.
“The amount of money we’re spending on it, we’ll hopefully get quadruple that back just in publicity,” she said. “That’s typically how it works.”
Johnson said the program seeks to attract 10 remote workers within its first year, with the goal of encouraging them to become life-long residents.
Along with financial incentives, Johnson said the EDC is working to put in place “community champions” that will help workers settle in and feel at home.
“We’re putting together community champions who will have dinner with them, answer questions — really be a true champion of our community,” she said.
Owensboro is one of many cities partnering with Make My Move to attract remote workers, according to the firm’s website. Other cities include Noblesville, Indiana; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Purdue, Indiana — which are listed as offering $15,000, $10,000, and $9,000, respectively.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying government lockdowns, Make My Move has become increasingly popular over the last two years as more employees seek to move from major cities to more affordable areas. Johnson said a town of 6,000 people in Indiana received more than 1,800 applications when it participated in the program.
Cities such as Tulsa and Purdue might be offering more money, but Johnson said Owensboro’s unique character will attract the cream of the crop.
“We have something for everyone,” she said.
