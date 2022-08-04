The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation wants remote workers to relocate here — so much so that it’s willing to pay $5,000 apiece for them.

Wednesday at the Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon, EDC President Brittaney Johnson announced what she called the “Grow the Boro” talent recruitment program, which she said will begin later this month.

