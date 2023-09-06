Daviess County could have a new 184-acre industrial park soon.
Tuesday night, the Owensboro City Commission approved a municipal order supporting the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.’s submittal of an economic development application to the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet for matching funds to develop the facility at 4000 W. Parrish Ave.
Claude Bacon, EDC president, said the city and county are asking the state to provide half of the $423,500 investment.
The EDC will be responsible for the other half.
The city will administer the $211,850 in state funds on behalf of the EDC. City Manager Nate Pagan said the funds will be used to determine whether the site is feasible for development. If the location can be developed as an industrial park, it could be annexed by the city in the future.
“It annexable,” Pagan said. “It’s not a consideration at this point.”
There are currently no companies wanting to locate there, Bacon said.
But the EDC wants to prepare for the future.
Daviess County has a shortage of good land for development that isn’t in a floodplain.
More than 15 square miles of the county is in a flood-prone area.
Brad Davis, the EDC’s vice president of business development, said the state funds will come from the new Product Development Initiative.
He said before that program was created last year, the state didn’t provide matching money unless there was already a project attached to it.
Davis said the EDC has been marketing the J.E. Massie Farm site for nearly two years, since it secured an option on the property.
Bacon said the funds will be used for engineering studies on the property.
It’s now farmland on the north side of Parrish across from Owensboro RV near the roundabout.
It’s bordered by U.S. 60 (formerly the bypass) on the east and West Fifth Street on the north.
It’s where Green River Spirits wanted to build six 20,000-square-foot rickhouses — warehouses for bourbon — in 2019.
They couldn’t get zoning approval and the rickhouses went to Ohio County.
Last year, the EDC said it was available for $35,000 an acre and is 1.1 miles from the airport.
“It’s a good location,” Brittaney Johnson, former EDC president, said last year. “We’ve submitted it to a couple of companies.”
The new industrial park would be the largest since MidAmerica Airpark, 450 acres, was put together in 1990.
In 1998, the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation, city and county paid $1.8 million for 145.3 acres between Pleasant Valley Road and Daniels Lane to create the Pleasant Valley Industrial Center.
But in 2007, that industrial park, which had failed to attract any tenants, was sold to what is now Owensboro Health for $2.9 million as the site for the new Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
