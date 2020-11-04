Both Jeremy Edge and Melissa Decker have been reelected to the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education, and Leigh Rhoads Doyal won the seat left vacant by Dan Griffith, who opted not to run for reelection.
This will make the second term for both Edge and Decker.
Edge, who currently serves as the OPS board chairman, received 6,426 votes, according to unofficial results.
He said it’s great to be re-elected, and humbling to have more than 6,000 people vote for you.
“It’s nice, and you feel like you are doing a good job, and people appreciate that, especially during this COVID era,” he said. “We are doing the best we can, and making the best decisions for our kids and everybody’s kids.”
He said the board is currently focused on a re-entry plan for the spring semester, and hopefully having students back in classrooms. He thinks that is a primary focus for a lot of boards of education members at this time.
“What everybody is looking at is just when can we get back, and how will that look,” he said.
He thanked constituents for their support and said that “hopefully I will do a job that makes everybody proud that they voted for me.
Decker is currently the OPS board vice-chairwoman. She received 6,424 votes.
She said she is excited to be voted back on the board.
“This is the single most fulfilling job I have ever had, I think,” she said. “There are a lot of challenges right now, and I think we have more coming up, but we have an excellent team in place to tackle it.”
She also said having students, staff, and educators back in schools full-time is a priority. She is concerned that coronavirus cases are on the rise, and she considers school re-entry a “big goal.”
She is excited to serve again on the board, and thanked everybody for voting for her.
“It’s very affirming to know that people have faith in me,” she said.
Rhoads Doyal said she is glad everybody was able to get out and vote, and she was happy to see that there seemed to be a good voter turnout in the county.
“I look forward to working with other board members, staff, and Dr. (Matthew) Constant,” she said.
Her first priority, as well, is to help find ways to keep students and teachers safe, and to help keep the spread of the coronavirus under control “so we can get our students back to full time as soon as possible.”
She said something like that is going to take collaboration, not just with students and their families, but the whole community.
She also wants to make sure students are receiving the most rigorous instruction they can, no matter the platform.
“it’s tough right now,” she said. “You are walking a fine line between keeping students safe and making sure they get all the instruction they need. There are a lot of challenges right now. I’m excited to get to work.”
Mallory Leucht also ran for a seat on the board and earned 3,949 votes, which she was happy to receive.
“This is my first time running,” she said. “I’m a young candidate, so I would like to see what I can do the next go around.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
