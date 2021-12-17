Edge Ice Center holds holiday skating sessions
Edge Ice Center will be offering holiday special skating sessions throughout the end of December.
The dates, times and costs are:
Dec 20-23: Noon — 4 p.m. for $6
Dec. 26: 1-3:30 p.m. for $6
Dec. 27-30: Noon — 4 p.m. for $6 and 7-10 p.m. for $7
Dec. 31: Noon — 4 p.m. $6 and 6-9 p.m. for $7
Special New Year’s Glow Skate: 10 p.m.- 1 a.m. for $15
All admission fees include skate rental. Patrons who have their own skates will pay a discounted price of $4.50.
The facility will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.
For more information, call 270-687-8705 or email Kerry.bodenheimer@owensboro.org.
For more information on the rink’s session times and rates, call 270-687-8720 or visit owensboroparks.org.
