The Edge Ice Center will reopen for public sessions on Friday.
Like any public venue in the age of COVID-19, there will be restrictions for the reopening, said Kerry Bodenheimer, Owensboro recreation superintendent.
Starting out, public sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday evening from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. Afternoon entrance fees are $6 with evening fees set at $7. Starting out, the maximum capacity for public sessions will be 100 patrons, she said.
“Those scheduled days are our normal days for public sessions,” she said. “We have simply had to take a little time off so that we can adequately clean and sanitize between other programs taking place on the ice.”
Other changes to the public session structure are that all admission tickets must be purchased online prior to arrival and all parents and guardians who are not skating must purchase a non-skating guardian ticket for $2 per person. Additionally, masks are required at all times, even while on the ice, Bodenheimer said.
“Everything has to be purchased online for public sessions and skate lessons,” she said. “It not only helps us with our own counts, but in potential contact tracing. While many are at 50% capacity, we have decided to go even lower starting out because we want to start slow as we move through new guidelines and so we can adjust, based off of current COVID numbers.
“Much of our decision to limit capacity has to do with the capacity of our lobby area. We can only have 55 people in the lobby per guidelines, so that was a major contributor. We feel the steps we are taking in the beginning are the right ones and that our capacity of 100 is a safe number to allow people to be safe and enjoy themselves.”
To purchase tickets go to www.owensboroparks.org and for more information on upcoming events call the center at 270-687-8720.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
