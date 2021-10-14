The Edge Ice Center will host its Halloween Glow Skate Party from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the center, 1400 Hickman Ave.
Attendees are invited to dress in their favorite Halloween costume and skate to a live DJ spinning classic Halloween music. There will also be glow skating and “haunted locker rooms.”
Cost is $10 and includes skate rental.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.owensboro.org.
For more information, call Kerry Bodenheimer at 270-687-8705.
