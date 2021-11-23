The Edge Ice Center, 1400 Hickman Ave., will host additional public skating sessions during the Thanksgiving holiday, including a Black Friday Special discounted rate.
Additional skate times:
• Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1- 4 p.m., $6 day session
• Friday, Nov. 26, 1-4 p.m. and 7:30-10 p.m., $6 day session or $7 night session
The Edge Ice Center will also be open Friday evening through Sunday afternoon for its regular public skating hours.
For ticket information, call the Edge Ice Center at 270-687-8720 or visit owensboroparks.org.
