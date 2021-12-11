The Edge Ice Center, 1400 Hickman Ave., will host a Glow in the Dark Skate Party on New Year's Eve from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. New Year's Day.
The event will feature a live DJ, light show and black lights, with glow sticks provided while supplies last.
Admission is $15 per person, which includes skate rental. This family-friendly event is open to all ages.
For more information, contact Kerry Bodenheimer at 270-687-8705 or kerry.bodenheimer@owensboro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.