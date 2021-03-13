In 2017, Jared and Melissa Edmonds bought the Budget Blinds franchise in Owensboro.
And this week, Jared Edmonds branched out, buying the Kona Ice franchise for Owensboro from Kona Ice of Evansville.
The Hawaiian-style shaved ice company has been based in Florence in Northern Kentucky since its founding in 2007.
Edmonds said he has been working in the office at Budget Blinds.
“But I missed being out in the community,” he said. “I wanted a job where I’m out with people and giving back to the community.”
So, he graduated from Kona Kollege in February.
And, on Saturday, March 13, he’ll have his new Kona Entertainment Vehicle at Thompson-Berry Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Edmonds said Kona Ice has eight to 12 regular flavors plus the Flavor Wave that lets customers choose and mix their own flavors.
Standard flavors include Tigers Blood, Lemon Lime, Grape, Ninja Cherry, Pina Colada, Watermelon, Mango, Strawberry, Orange and Island Rush.
Kona Krafted flavors for adults include Lavender Lemonade, Bourbon Black Cherry Vanilla and Blackberry Mojito.
Edmonds is the sole franchisee for the company in Owensboro and he hopes to expand his territory in the future.
“I’ll be out at everything from birthday parties to fundraisers to Little League games,” he said. “I have 15 to 20 events already scheduled in April and May.”
Edmonds said he’s excited about helping with fundraisers.
Kona Ice of Evansville has helped raise $600,000 for non-profits and the national company has raised more than $100 million, he said.
Edmonds is planning to be at Friday After 5, the Owensboro Air Show, PorchFest and other events this year, he said.
He said he wants the franchise to be a backup plan for his 17-year-old son “and to keep me busy. I just love helping people.”
Edmonds joked, “You can’t really screw up handing someone a cup of shaved ice. I can imagine doing this until I retire.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
