93 DCPS students earn AP scholar honors

The Daviess County Public Schools district announced that it has 93 students who have been recognized by the College Board for their exceptional achievements on the college-level AP exams. Students take AP exams in May after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement, based on the number of courses and exams.

