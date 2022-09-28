93 DCPS students earn AP scholar honors
The Daviess County Public Schools district announced that it has 93 students who have been recognized by the College Board for their exceptional achievements on the college-level AP exams. Students take AP exams in May after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement, based on the number of courses and exams.
Most of the nation’s four-year colleges and universities award credit, advanced placement, or both based on successful performances on the AP exams. More than 1,400 institutions award a full year’s credit to students presenting a sufficient number of qualifying grades.
High school administrative and instruction teams have worked diligently to encourage more students to participate in Advanced Placement courses. The DCPS district has seen tremendous growth in enrollment in AP classes over the past few years.
The prestigious AP Scholar with Distinction Award was earned by 25 DCPS students. This award is given to students who receive an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of those exams.
Honorees representing Apollo High School are 2022 graduates Evan Hagan, Lilliana Ocasio and Catherine Wright; and current senior Dana Bishop. Representing Daviess County High School are 2022 graduates David Abel, Jenna Barrow, Savannah Dowell, Daniel Flick, Frank Newton, Esha Patel, Lily Robbins and Maci Sander; current seniors Campbell Clark, Emery Furgason, Abigail Lee, Zakkary Moseley, Elizabeth Newcomb, Loriana Phillips, Chloe Sims, Andrew Stevens, Maggie Stuart, Luke Taylor and James Tidwell; and current juniors Logan Abel and Daniel Barrow.
AP scholar with Honor Awards were presented to 14 Apollo and Daviess County High School students, who earned an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
AHS 2022 graduates Adrianna Hayden and Braxton Powers; and senior Amelia Tucker earned this prestigious honor. DCHS students earning this designation are 2022 graduates Avery Krahwinkel, Margaret Lott and Sam Smith; current seniors Hayley Davis, James Griggs, Emily Kedenburg and Mary Nash; and current juniors Kaleb Barnard, Carson Decker, Mallory McClure and Isabella Skibba.
Fifty-four DCPS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP examinations, with grades of 3 or higher.
This honor was earned by AHS 2022 graduates Emily Aud, Nicolas Bivens, Leea Dowell, Jose Mendoza-Torres, Collin Montgomery, Bryton Napier and Ryan Remole; seniors Harrison Dillbeck, Isaac Heisdorffer, Landan Howard, Cecilia Kuster, Nathaniel McGahey and Kaitlyn Wagoner; and juniors Carter Leohr and Michael Lovett. DCHS students qualifying for the AP Scholar Award are Class of 2022 graduates Joshua Harwood, Emma Haynes, Evan Haynes, Bailey Jenkins, Jacob Jones, Taryn Lanham, Hallie Mayfield, Jacob Nugent, Yash Patel, Andy Peeples and Ashley Wahler; seniors Claire Bean, Jackson Beckwith, Max Brandon, Cameron Hawkins, Rachel Kamuf, Cameron Lanham, Noah Norris, Daksh Patel, Micah Sagar, Hayden Shutt and Garrett Yates; and juniors Makayla Barnett, Emily Baughn, Olivia Booher, Elizabeth Burgan, Lily Cecil, Samuel Fleming, Parth Haria, Reagan Hurter, Mohandass Kannan, Jackson Lewis, Lydia Martell, Abigail Martin, Brinley Morris, Ty Nally, Aidan Taylor, Nathaniel Trogden and Erin Woods.
KWC Theatre Department receives donation to enhance student experience
The Kentucky Wesleyan theatre department was the recipient of a donation of new and gently used tools from the Home Builders Association of Owensboro on behalf of Kight Home Store. The tools were delivered on Sept. 16 and will be used to build sets and props for the department’s theatrical productions and to provide students behind the scenes skills in set design and creation.
“These tools will help our students and the program tremendously,” stated Nate Gross, KWC’s director of theatre. “They go a long way toward helping our students get more hands-on experience and improving the quality of our productions. In fact, we’ve put some of these tools to work immediately with our show that opens this week. Perhaps just as valuable is the support we feel from our community and those who make up this generous organization.”
To learn more about the KWC Theatre Department please visit www.kwc.edu/theatre.
UK’s Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence announces 2022 Student Fellows
The University of Kentucky Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence is honored to announce the 2022 class of Chellgren Student Fellows and welcome the new director and endowed chair, Isabel C. Escobar, Ph.D.
The Chellgren Center Student Fellows Program aligns with the university’s goal of cultivating undergraduate excellence. By providing experiences that go beyond the classroom, students become prepared for the next phase of their career, whether it be graduate school, a position in their field or a gap year dedicated to service.
Created in 2005 with a gift from Paul Chellgren, a UK graduate, and his family, the Chellgren Center creates unique educational opportunities for outstanding undergraduate students and professors at the university. Chellgren’s commitment to undergraduate education at UK has impacted thousands by creating countless number of opportunities for UK students, staff and faculty.
Among the 2022-23 Chellgren Student Fellows is:
College of Fine ArtsEmmylou Tidwell, Owensboro, Kentucky
The Chellgren Student Fellows Program is supported by the Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence within the Office of the Provost. To learn more about the Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence, please visit www.uky.edu/chellgren/.
