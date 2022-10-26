Kentucky Wesleyan College to host Trunk or Treat
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its 7th annual Trunk or Treat on the parking lot behind the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences off Wesleyan Way on Oct. 31 from 5 -to 6:30 p.m. The rain location will be at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.
The public is invited to campus to enjoy trick or treating in a safe environment.
Kentucky Wesleyan students to present musical
Kentucky Wesleyan students will present a student-directed musical, “The Trail to Oregon,” Oct. 27-29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Shelby (Morgan) Watson, a senior zoology major and theatre minor, is the director.
The event takes place in Hager Hall at the Ralph Fine Arts Center at S. Griffith Ave. and College Dr. “The Trail to Oregon” parodies the classic Oregon Trail video game. The names of characters are chosen from suggestions shouted from the audience, and at the end, the audience chooses which character dies. Tickets are available at kwc.edu/oregon.
