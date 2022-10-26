Kentucky Wesleyan College to host Trunk or Treat

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its 7th annual Trunk or Treat on the parking lot behind the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences off Wesleyan Way on Oct. 31 from 5 -to 6:30 p.m. The rain location will be at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

