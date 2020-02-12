The House Education Committee approved a bill Tuesday morning that, if it becomes law, would provide loan forgiveness to science, technology and math teachers.
House Bill 20 was sponsored by Rep. Derek Lewis, a London Republican. The program would be a pilot that at first would only focus on Kentucky’s “Promise Zone,” an eight-county region in eastern Kentucky. President Barack Obama created promise zones in 2014 across the country.
Promise Zones are high-poverty areas “where the federal government partners with local leaders to increase economic activity, improve educational opportunities, leverage private investment, reduce violent crime, enhance public health and address other priorities identified by the community,” according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We are in the midst of a teacher shortage,” Lewis told committee members.
The bill would create a loan forgiveness fund for STEM teachers with state appropriations. The program would repay qualifying STEM teachers working in the Promise Zone up to $40,000 over four years, or up to $10,000 for each year of qualified employment, Lewis said.
“Enrollment numbers have been dropping substantially” in education programs, particularly for people interested in becoming STEM teachers, he said.
Data on how the loan forgiveness program is working will be collected, Lewis said, so officials will know if the program is effective. If successful, the program could be expanded to teachers in other parts of the state, he said.
“We will have the date ... and I believe the program will be successful,” Lewis said, adding that he would hope to someday have “a statewide, evidence-based student loan forgiveness program” for educators.
The program would be available for both new and current STEM teachers working in the promise zone, Lewis said.
The bill next goes to the full House.
In other business, the education committee approved a bill to streamline the process of transferring school records for students in foster care.
House Bill 312, would also, among other things, require the student’s caseworker to either go to the school to help the student enroll or call the school and give them information. The bill does call for the sharing of information about students in foster care with teachers but requires confidentiality.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. David Meade, a Stanford Republican and was supported at Tuesday’s hearing by representatives from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky School Boards Association.
House Bill 312 was also approved and next goes to the House.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
