Education workers in Daviess County were able to begin their first round vaccinations Friday at Walmart on Leitchfield Road.
Walmart has partnered with federal and state governments to help administer vaccines to teachers and other eligible populations through its pharmaceutical services, according to a press release from Walmart.
“To see us get the opportunity to take care of all our educators in these communities was really a privilege and honor for us and we’re glad to be here to step up to the challenge,” a spokesperson for Walmart said.
The facility planned to vaccinate around 270 education workers Friday and an additional 450 Saturday and Sunday this week and next week, equaling roughly 1,200 individuals altogether by the end of next week, according to the spokesperson.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said the planning process was a collaboration between the three school districts — OPS, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools — as well as Walmart.
“We’re excited to get to this point to finally get people vaccinated,” Revlett said. “It’s been phenomenal working with the other two school districts in our area to make sure that this process is smooth and seamless. We couldn’t have done this without our partners in Walmart.”
Bretnea Turner, a teacher at Owensboro Catholic High School, said she is grateful to receive a vaccine, and although vaccines will not immediately make everything go back to normal, she said it is a good first step.
“There are literally hundreds of millions of people that don’t have this opportunity yet, so now that I’m sitting here in the waiting area to make sure there’s no side effects or anything, I’m honestly just grateful,” she said. “Both of my grandparents have their vaccine, so I’m excited to be able to see them and hang out with them. I haven’t seen them in person since this summer.”
DCPS public information officer Lora Wimsatt said the vaccination of education workers is an important step in resuming in-person learning for all students.
“DCPS teachers and staff are excited for the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This experience has been an incredible example of the cooperation that exists between our sister districts and our community partners as we have all worked together to make the vaccination clinics so successful,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
