Audubon Elementary School kindergarten teacher Luke Daugherty loves his job — even though it wasn’t his initial career path.
Daugherty originally earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. But he was drawn to eduction by his desire to coach and teach physical education. That eventually led him to becoming an instructional assistant at Audubon, and from there he realized he had a passion for educating the district’s youngest minds.
“That was when I fell in love with the classroom,” he said. “I dropped the PE from my aspirations and began a program at the University of the Cumberlands. A couple of years later, I was finishing up my degree and accepted my current role as kindergarten teacher at Audubon.”
Daugherty’s route to education may not be the traditional one, but it’s one that local education officials see as an avenue to “growing their own” teachers from within.
It’s also one of several ways schools districts are working to fill teaching positions at a time when fewer students are completing teaching degrees causing applicant pools to shrink — to the point that some education leaders are calling the shortage a crisis.
Amy Shutt, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent for human services, said that while the district doesn’t currently have a lot of instructional leadership vacancies, that number changes on a daily basis.
At one point this year, Daviess County High School lost nearly all of its math team because of retirements, but the school was able to quickly fill those positions.
That, however, isn’t always the case.
Shutt said when she came to the school district in 2004, if an elementary job was posted they would receive well over 200 applicants. Recently an elementary position was posted, and the most it had was 28. The profession is changing, she said, and fewer individuals are seeking jobs in education.
“For a long period of time, the teaching profession was blessed with a large number of people entering the field, and I believe as students entered college, they looked for more diverse opportunities to have a greater possibility of securing employment,” Shutt said.
Samantha Howard, an eighth grade social studies teacher at the Owensboro Innovation Middle School, is in her first year of teaching.
She graduated in May 2020 and described her experience so far as the “first year to remember.”
One thing Howard noticed while she was pursuing her degree is that a lot of educators-to-be would drop out of the program because of an unrealistic outlook on teaching.
A lot of them said there was too much work to become a teacher, with little payoff.
There were also safety concerns, and the issues with retirement that Kentucky teachers have been facing the past several years ultimately drove people away.
“I really think the outlook on the teacher itself is changing, and that’s a huge problem,” she said. “A lot of people say ‘Well, she’s just a teacher.’ People think that if they become a teacher they are selling themselves short, but it is the opposite of what they should think.”
Without teachers, Howard said, there wouldn’t be doctors or any other prestigious careers.
Shutt challenged the notion that teaching isn’t an attractive career choice, saying, “for anyone who wants to make a difference in the world, that begins with making a difference in the life of a child.
“Teaching is still a profession that offers amazing daily rewards by working with students,” she said.
Owensboro Public Schools currently has three teaching positions open — two at the middle school level and one elementary. Typically, by this time in the school year, district officials have a good idea where the vacancies will be, Spokesman Jared Revlett said.
OPS is also seeing a reduction in the number of applications for teaching positions, he said.
Despite this, he believes local districts are in a good position to recruit because the area is growing, and a lot of people are interested in moving here.
“We are fortunate in that we live in this glorious economic bubble where we have been lucky to still have people who want to come and be a part of this community,” he said. “The salary has been able to remain among the highest in the region (for teachers), and that has also certainly helped.”
Like other districts, OPS has also had to get creative when it comes to teacher recruitment. They post jobs on their websites, but also attend job fairs at area colleges — and not just those in Kentucky.
They also are planning a video PR campaign in which they will highlight what the district has to offer. Part of that campaign will include interviews with current teachers about their careers and what brought them to Owensboro.
Districts may soon face another recruiting challenge. Significant COVID-19 federal relief funds will be available to help fund new positions to close educational gaps created as schools went to virtual learning.
Most of these will not be actual instructional positions, but will provide support for students and teachers as they work to recoup losses in education due to the pandemic.
“I think it’ll be interesting to see if we struggle to fill these new ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief) positions,” Revlett said. “There’s a lot of open spots, but at the same time it’s something marketable.”
The Kentucky Department of Education has also implemented options to help bolster numbers — an acknowledgment that teacher vacancies and recruitment difficulties are an issue statewide.
KDE launched GoTeachKY in 2019, a website dedicated to resources for individuals who are either interested in teaching right out of school or looking for a career change.
It also unveiled a renewable loan forgiveness program, and offered various avenues to earning a teaching certification, including using previous work experience or a local district training program as pathways into the field.
At the time of the website’s release, KDE reported that between 2008 and 2018, there was a 27% decrease in people completing teaching programs in the U.S., with Kentucky seeing a 36% decrease in that amount of time.
KDE also reported that in 2019, 2,073 students completed an education program, compared to the 4,811 who started out in those programs. At that time, the “critical shortages” were in world languages, special education and career and technical education.
As someone who entered the teaching profession from a nontraditional route, Daugherty did not have the same experience witnessing fallout from colleges of ed programs. He hears education is struggling with finding teachers but doesn’t see it from his standpoint.
“I see our school and our district putting kids first day after day,” he said. “Sure, teaching virtually amidst a global pandemic has not been easy. It really is stressful and overwhelming, but just like we teach our kids, sometimes we have to do hard things. That’s part of life, and when it’s over, we can look back and say ‘Remember that? Look what we were able to accomplish.’ ”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.