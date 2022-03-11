The general consensus from educators participating at the forum regarding Senate Bill 138 on Thursday evening at Brescia University was that the bill, if passed, would inhibit teachers in the classroom, and promote indifference among students.
SB 138, that will be named the Teaching American Principles Act if passed, is the “critical race theory,” or CRT, bill that was heard and passed by the Kentucky Senate Standing on Education in February, and is currently being considered by the full senate.
It is a contentious bill that seeks to establish a consistent curriculum in public classrooms that teaches students that all individuals are created equal; an individual doesn’t bear responsibility or actions committed by other members of the same race or sex; and that defining racial disparities is destructive to the unification of the U.S., among several other concepts that local educators call problematic and a slippery slope.
Participating in the forum were Owensboro Public Schools teachers Beth Ewing and Erin Lewis; Brescia University professor Joshua Clary; and Morehead State University professor Benjamin Fitzpatrick.
Clary explained to the crowd of about 50 that critical race theory was developed in the 1970s as a way to examine how racism is not only the product of individual bias or prejudice, but embedded in legal systems and policy. He said it is more of an undergraduate or postgraduate curriculum that isn’t being taught in K-12 education, to his knowledge.
“The term has been equivocated with the craziest things we read in the newspaper,” he said. “It’s a term that has been co-opted by people who don’t want to have difficult conversations about race in the classroom.”
Fitzpatrick said conservatives argue that liberals are dividing students with CRT. He said the impact of this bill will be negative for teachers and students because it will only add to the problem of misinformation.
Ewing, a high school social studies teacher, said having conversations on racism and bias are difficult, and that as a white person of privilege it can be hard to sit with those difficult conversations. That doesn’t meant the conversations shouldn’t happen.
She also said the bill limits students educationally, and is disproportionately biased. She held up a thick textbook that was once used to teach local students world history, and demonstrated that in the entire textbook, only five pages were devoted to Africa.
The bill also has a stipulation that educators introduce several texts that feature fundamental American documents and speeches into their curriculum. Of the 24 texts listed, only one is about women.
“There are more women in our history than Susan B. Anthony,” Ewing said.
Lewis, who teaches fifth grade, said this bill was not written with Kentucky children in mind. She said CRT became recently contentious in the wake of the national and worldwide equality movements following the death last summer of George Floyd. It was the answer to shut down that wave of progress and open-mindedness.
“This grieves me,” she said. “Our students deserve to learn a true and unbiased view of history told from the perspectives of the oppressed from teachers who are addressing our own biases. Our students employ their critical thinking skills to grapple with the tough questions. No one is telling them what to think. Rather, we hope to teach them how to fairly analyze information and form their own opinions.”
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, and Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, also provided statements, both agreeing that it is not the job of legislation to dictate curriculum.
“This legislation counters local control mentality,” Constant said.
Robbins said leaders within DCPS believe it is essential for people of all ages to be informed and aware of issues that affect all of us with information shared in age-appropriate formats, and with the opportunity to ask questions in a safe and respective environment.
“This concept is what public education is all about: bringing together the children and youth of our communities with their wide spectrum of backgrounds and objectively introducing them to ideas, thoughts, opinions, and beliefs that take them beyond the walls of the classroom and beyond their own life experiences,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
