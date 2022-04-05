With Kentucky’s Senate giving final passage to House Bill 9 last week, superintendents across the commonwealth, as well as the commissioner of education, have spoken out against the controversial legislation that would create a funding source for charter schools.
While charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017, there hasn’t been a way to fund them, thus allowing them to open. HB 9, which is headed next to the governor’s desk, defines that stream of funding, as well as mandates that two charter school projects be created, one in Louisville and one in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said he intends to veto the bill.
What has been especially contentious for educators statewide is that the bill allows for local tax dollars for public education to follow students to the school they attend, thus diverting funds away from traditional public schools. That means if a student attends a charter school, those funds would go to the charter school.
Education leaders have also spoken out against that charter schools could be controlled by an outside entity, meaning that someone outside of a community could determine where and how local tax funds could be spent.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said Owensboro is fortunate to have been proactive and anticipatory with what may come of the charter school movement in terms of offering choices and innovative education to families. So when the Owensboro Innovation Academy was established in 2015, it offered an option that is similar to charter school education.
The Owensboro Innovation Academy offers a STEM-based, hands-on approach to students and families. Much like a charter school, the curriculum is built for students who want a different type of schooling.
OIA was also opened in conjunction with Daviess County Public Schools, allowing students from both districts to attend, as well as students in surrounding counties.
Constant said the OIA model has proven to be successful, and the school provides opportunities that are at the crux of charter school education: choice and innovation.
“We felt like we were proactive and we understood the need and the desire for wanting something different,” he said.
Charter schools, and particularly HB 9, however, can potentially jeopardize public school dollars, in terms of the way the bill is currently written. For one, there isn’t a lot of regulation oversight monitoring the third-party schools that would want to come into a community to start a charter school with a school district, Constant said.
He added that educators have heard and seen “horror stories” across the nation from states ahead of Kentucky in their charter school initiatives, and he wishes the commonwealth would have a more codified oversight of whatever company or group might want to come in and start a charter school.
“If it’s the intent of the majority of the legislators to start charter schools, there has got to be more meat in that bill before the doors open wide for us to try to figure this out,” he said.
Constant also said he is “deeply concerned” that local tax dollars would follow students to wherever they would attend school, even if that is outside of the school’s zone.
That sentiment that has been echoed by the chief educational officer in the state, Kentucky Commission of Education Jason Glass.
According to Glass, the funding solution that has been defined in HB 9 “creates new constitutional questions relating to the forced transfer of local school funds that ultimately will have to be resolved by the courts.”
When asked for comments on HB 9, other district leaders in the area have deferred to a statement they formed alongside their colleagues across the commonwealth, released through the Kentucky Association for School Superintendents.
The statement said, in part, that local school districts can’t afford to allow charter schools take local tax revenues under the authority of locally elected boards of education without their approval. That would mean using local tax dollars without the representation of the taxing authority responsible and accountable to the local voters.
It went on to explain that the funding mechanism as proposed in the bill doesn’t work in tandem with the state’s funding formula for students, called the SEEK formula, or the pupil transportation formula.
Those formulas are both dependent on local factors that are unevenly applied across the state. The formulas are also a partnership of local and state revenues dependent on many variables, like property assessments that are vastly different across Kentucky.
The KASS statement went on to say that instead of creating costly, new “education bureaucracy” through charter schools, the state needs to focus on fully funding all-day kindergarten and transportation, which it said is “desperately needed” to support schools dealing with serious staffing shortages, rising costs due to inflation, and education recovery following the pandemic.
“There will be no turning back if we allow for-profit out-of-state charter management companies to take control of 100% of the revenues for charter schools and own buildings and other assets paid for by (Kentucky) taxpayers without the approval and oversight of the locally elected boards of education,” it read. “It only takes a quick internet search to find many examples of fraud, malfeasance, and mismanagement in charter schools run by for-profit management companies.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
