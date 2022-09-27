EDUCATORS IN THE WORKPLACE

Chris Anderson, left, leads a tour Thursday at Sun Windows for local educators as part of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce program Educators in the Workplace.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is partnering with educators to prepare students for different sectors in the workforce.

Educators in the Workplace is a program that provides opportunities for educators to tour local facilities and speak with businesses about operations and expectations of employees.

