One thing educators agree on at this time is that school is difficult to manage, but it’s never been more important.
Education has been disrupted many times since March when the pandemic swept across the world and forced students and educators to work remotely from home. All educators in the area agree these are not ideal conditions for children to learn, and any repercussions from distance learning are a direct result of the pandemic.
Last week, Owensboro Public Schools announced that 40% of the district’s middle school students have at least one F. That’s a trend mirrored across several districts in this region. Educators are, of course, extremely concerned but say they are not entirely surprised.
How can adequate learning be replaced by anything but in-person instruction? It can’t, which is why it’s important at this time for high expectations to hold hands with grace, said Burns Middle School Assistant Principal Kendra Bronsink.
Bronsink said there have always been opportunity gaps for students, but the shift to virtual instruction and hybrid learning “has laid bare” some of the inequities that existed before.
“It is bringing these things to light in a new way for people who may not have seen them before,” she said, adding that educators are not blind to that. “We continue to work creatively and find better ways to reach our students.”
Within DCPS, 17% of students in grades six through eight have at least one F. This is about more than double the typical failure rate for DCPS middle school students, according to Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
Middle school is tough under normal circumstances, Bronsink said, because students are being asked to be more independent and expectations are raised.
There isn’t one solution to making this “all better,” she said, so educators are continuing to be creative in ways to reach as many students as possible. It’s also important not to drop expectations of students.
“We can’t drop our expectations because these things have shifted, but we also cannot lose sight of the fact that we have to graciously continue to engage our students again and again to provide them more opportunities to learn,” she said.
Jenny Hudson, Owensboro Middle School Virtual Academy teacher, said she and other educators are acutely aware that their jobs were never meant to be done through computer screens. The best thing for students is to be in classrooms with their teachers in front of them.
Still, educators are doing what they can to help students. That means she, and others within OPS, have gone door-to-door to student homes when needed to provide materials and resources. They have taken calls at all hours, even when they, too, have their own children at home needing educational assistance.
“It’s a balancing act trying to make sure you are there to help,” she said, adding that when teachers in OPS found out that so many students were doing poorly, “it hurt.”
“You never want to know you are failing them,” she said. “Everyone wants what’s best for the child. It just has to be a fine balance of communicating right now.”
Ohio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard said students in his district are still struggling, in some cases, to have resources to learn from home. Several Ohio County students lack access to quality wi-fi, and while most have a computer or Chromebook now, at the beginning of the school year it was difficult to find enough to go around.
A lot of Ohio County students also take advantage of the district’s area technology center, where they are provided hands-on learning in career and tech fields, such as welding, auto-mechanics and allied health. When students switch the virtual learning, those hands-on courses “kind of go out the window,” Southard said.
“To learn to weld, you have to weld,” Southard said. “You learn by doing. You watch, and then you do. There are too many missed opportunities when students are not able to be in the classrooms with the instructors, and I hate that for students.”
Southard said in a typical school year, at least 130 Ohio County High School students are taking courses at the ATC per period. There are seven periods in an OCHS day.
He also said a lot of teenagers are at home alone while their parents are working, and that the expectation for those students to get up and participate in a class is tough.
“When kids know they can watch the lesson later, they are missing the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the teacher,” he said. “That dialogue is critical and should occur back and forth. You can’t get that from a video lesson.”
Jodie Brackett, McLean County Schools assistant superintendent of instruction, said while the district doesn’t know the exact percentage of students who are doing poorly, this school year has been difficult. She said teachers are trying to be flexible because they know families are struggling right now.
Everyone is in this situation together, Brackett said, and communication is key.
If school systems haven’t reached out to parents specifically about their struggling child, Brackett said parents should reach out to them.
Everyone has the same goal in mind, she said.
“We want them to contact our teachers, guidance counselors, and administrators at the school level,” she said. “We are working to find new ways, creative ways to provide extra supports, as well as social and emotional help for all students.”
