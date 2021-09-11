Americans first learned of the events of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in a variety of places from their homes to work or a car radio.
But for many of the nation’s youngest citizens, the events that unfolded that day happened when they were in the classroom and teachers were faced with the task of answering questions while trying to comprehend those events in real-time with their students.
For Owensboro High School social studies teacher Lori Thurman, it was the start of her seventh year teaching with Owensboro Public Schools, and she first learned that a plane had struck the World Trade Center in New York City from a colleague. By the time she made it up the stairs to see the news, the second plane struck the Twin Towers.
“The weird thing about that day was a lot of the kids had heard it on the radio coming to school, so they knew what was going on,” Thurman said Friday. “Unfortunately our superintendent at the time, he didn’t allow us to watch the news all day; so all the news was shut off to the building.”
With no smartphones or news apps to provide instantaneous updates then, there was no way for students and staff to know what was going on as a result.
“They had questions that they wanted to know,” she said. “I think turning off the news made their anxiety worse. They were very anxious about that.”
Thurman said the news blackout was particularly frustrating for her as a social studies teacher because it meant her students, who were mostly sophomores, could not see history unfold as it was happening.
“Those kids are now 35 to 38 years old and they just wanted to know what was going on,” Thurman said.
Now 20 years later, Thurman said the events of 9/11 are discussed in social studies classes at Owensboro High School, and she leads a field trip to either New York City or Washington, D.C. every year of about 50 students. This year, the trip will be in New York, and she said one stop will be the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at Ground Zero.
While those old enough will never forget where they were when they heard the news, Thurman said for today’s students, who were not even born when 9/11 happened, there can be somewhat of a disconnect.
“There is an exhibit in that museum where you can listen to voicemails, I say, ‘go listen to a few voicemails, get through as many as you can without breaking down because it really humanizes what really happened that day’,” she said.
Thurman recalled how the 2001 trip for juniors and seniors was scheduled to be in Washington, D.C., and there was question as to whether it would be able to go forward as scheduled.
“Our board of education was super brave and they let us go,” she said. “We actually drove by the Pentagon ... to see that destruction; the kids were just speechless as we drove by it.”
Daviess County Middle School teacher Derrick Lindow experienced 9/11 as an eighth-grade student in the same building where he now teaches.
“The classroom I actually teach in right now was the classroom I was in that day,” Lindow said. “That was my homeroom class.”
Lindow said he does not remember there being much discussion among teachers about the events that were unfolding in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania that day.
“We were basically just hearing a lot of rumors from other students and there were some pretty wild rumors that were going around,” he said. “We didn’t know what had happened but we knew something had happened.”
Lindow said that while the middle school curriculum covers through the Civil War, he will set aside time to discuss 9/11 and how that event impact the nation with students.
“What we started to notice the last few years is that the kids that were either too young to remember it or born well after and didn’t really have a good idea of what it was,” he said. “I have had several kids tell me that they have never seen the video of the planes hitting the buildings and it shocks them to see the same things that we were watching for days on end.”
Lindow said he is able to tell his students that he was their age when 9/11 happened, and how the days and weeks that followed impacted the country.
“As an eighth grader, you don’t really know how the world works but you have an idea that something has definitely changed and will change,” he said.
Christie Fogle, a guidance counselor at Owensboro High School, was in her second-year teacher with a freshman geography class when the news of 9/11 broke.
“I turned on the regular news and we were watching it,” Fogle said. “I remember my principal at the time came by and said that I needed to turn off the TV.”
Fogle said that she remembers feeling frustrated at the time that students could not learn about what was happening, but with hindsight she understands the decision.
“We just wanted to see what was going on,” she said. “Now, 20 years later, I look back on it and I understand because some of the post traumatic stress issues and some of the kids not being able to handle it; so I get that.”
Fogle said it us important for students to have access to resources to help them deal with the emotions of tragedies.
“I understand now why not only my principal, but also as a district they asked us to not play the live feed that day,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.