It might be difficult to determine precisely how much the pandemic has impacted education the past two years, but with the school year closing for most local students within the next week or so, educators are celebrating what seems to be a return to “normal,” for now.

The global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company released a report last summer that indicated students closed out the 2020-21 school year about five points behind in math and four points behind in reading, compared to previous years.

These stats were based on in-school assessments of more than 1.6 million elementary school students in more than 40 states.

In the summer of 2021, most schools offered some type of learning enrichment, and credit recovery opportunities for students in need. Families were even given an option to allow their student to repeat the school year, if they felt it necessary.

For most local students, the 2021-22 school year was in person and five days a week. There were some times in the fall, and a few weeks following the Christmas holiday, in which schools struggled to be open due to so many students and staff out sick, but regularly scheduled classes continued as they could.

As a result, students saw a return to typical co-curricular activities such as sporting events, concerts, and other performances.

They also are experiencing the close of the school year just like any other. Those events include proms, graduations, and state testing, which returned for the first time this year since 2019.

Students have been given in-school assessments throughout the pandemic. They were given tests at the beginning of the school year, and have taken them throughout the fall and spring, as well, to help educators determine where they need the most assistance with core content.

When this school year began, educators hit the ground running with accelerated learning programs. Their goal was to meet students where they were, and not simply repeat the lessons missed. They also worked hard to teach grade level content, and then to provide additional supports to students who needed it.

The McKinsey report also shined a light on some of the other harms brought on by the pandemic that weren’t necessarily related to academics.

In particular, students were dealing with the loss of loved ones, family members who lost their income during the pandemic, and were all dealing with social isolation.

McKinsey surveyed 16,370 parents across every state in the United States, and 35% of them said they were “extremely concerned” about their student’s mental health.

About 80% of parents said they had “some level of concern” about their child’s mental health or social and emotional health, or their development since the pandemic began.

Anxiety, depression, social withdrawal, self-isolation, lethargy, and irrational fear were among the conditions that parents who participated in the survey said their child suffers more from since the pandemic began.

Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said the world has learned a lot while dealing with COVID-19, especially outside of academics.

The pandemic has been difficult, but with it school systems have developed different and more accessible ways to focus on all levels of student needs, especially in regards to their social-emotional learning.

“We are really focused on the whole student, and all aspects of their well-being,” she said.

She said it will be hard to pinpoint what lasting effects the pandemic will have. There are still students who need credit recovery; there are still students with attendance issues, and students who have increased anxiety.

Many of these issues existed before the pandemic, she said, but in some ways the pandemic accelerated those concerns, for better or for worse.

It also allowed school systems to expand and invest in mental health programs, and quickly purchase technology for all students.

“The world is different, and we have to evolve and change and move forward,” she said.

Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, agreed that it will be difficult to explain away some issues students are having completely to the pandemic.

Academically, he said, students have been assessed in classrooms throughout the year, but educators won’t have a full glimpse of how students performed in school until the state assessment results are released in the fall.

He said the results likely won’t be to the level of pre-pandemic, “but certainly to the point where we can see how much of an impact in-person learning had over being virtual or hybrid.”

