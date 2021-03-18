Local leaders in education are voicing their concerns over a controversial school choice bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday, saying House Bill 563 means the privatization of public funds for private school purposes.
House Bill 563 would allow people to donate to the “Education Opportunity Account” and receive a tax credit for the amount they donate. The funds would be administered by approved nonprofit groups and given to students whose families are not more than 175% above the income that qualifies them for free and reduced lunch.
The grants could be used for private school tuition; tutoring; online education; public school programs that have costs; dual credit classes; physical therapy or behavioral therapy and similar services; textbooks; test fees; computer hardware and software; and more.
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said he sees this as a “voucher bill” similar to those that have been tried in numerous states and have proven the “school choice route is negligible in terms of short-term and longer-term impact on improving the quality and access to education.”
“Along those same lines, it has the potential to create similar gaps to what we saw in the Kentucky Education Reform Act in 1990,” Robbins said, adding that this bill “could potentially be a big step backward” in terms of education funding equity.
Tax credits, Robbins said, should by their nature have a return on investment to the economy by way of reducing unemployment or creating infrastructure needs, which would create jobs and value for all taxpayers.
“Here you have a tax credit that is a pure expense tax credit, has a zero return...,” he said, which is especially concerning considering there are great economic needs in the midst of the pandemic.
The bill originally was meant to impact the most-populated counties and school districts in the state, including Fayette and Jefferson counties. The amended bill now also includes Boone, Campbell, Hardin, Daviess, Kenton and Warren counties.
That means, Robbins said, all taxpayers will be funding this measure that will impact only seven counties, or about 6.6% of the state.
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said he is also concerned because this grant program was passed while $26 million was cut from the budget for education.
School districts are still underfunded “in just about every category you can point to,” he said, including SEEK funds, transportation dollars, textbooks, professional development and more.
“We are already underfunded, and then this sort of adds insult to injury,” Constant said.
Another concern is that private school institutions and the services that go along with the Education Opportunity Accounts don’t have accountability measures in place.
There is also potential that this grant program will take kids out of school districts, and therefore move SEEK dollars that are so crucial for school funding, Constant said.
The Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, or SEEK funding, is a per-pupil amount of funding for each budget cycle.
When students leave, so do SEEK dollars, Constant said.
The Courier-Journal reported on Tuesday that Gov. Andy Beshear is considering a veto on this school choice bill, with a spokesman for his office saying he is concerned.
There is a chance for lawmakers to override a veto when they return at the end of March, the CJ reported, but they need at least 51 votes in the House.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
