Most government agencies don’t have fundraisers.
But the Daviess County Animal Shelter wants to do things that its budget doesn’t allow for.
Things like increased medical care for animals and a low-cost spay and neuter program that it launched in August.
So, the shelter and its volunteers are staging Egg My Yard, a fundraiser, for the fifth year.
In January, the shelter participated in a fundraiser to honor the late Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.
Spay-A-Stray and Saving Animals In Need Together matching donations to the shelter of up to $500 each.
Ashley Thompson, the county’s animal control director, said, “We’ve spayed and neutered 1,500 animals since August.”
The program is designed to cut down on the number of strays that eventually end up at the shelter.
Daviess County hired Dr. Julie Gray as its first veterinarian last year.
She is in charge of the spay and neuter program.
The Egg My Yard event, which is operated by volunteers, puts plastic eggs filled with wrapped candy and toys, in people’s yards on Easter morning.
Thompson said, “You can have them in your yard or someone else’s yard.”
The cost is $30 for 35 eggs, $40 for 55 eggs and $50 for 75 eggs.
They can be ordered by calling the animal shelter at 270-685-8275.
The deadline is April 11.
Thompson said the money raised goes directly toward the animals that have medical needs as well as to the spay and neuter program.
She said the shelter currently has about 80 animals.
“It’s mostly dogs,” Thompson said. “Cat season hasn’t started yet.”
In the past, the Egg My Yard program has typically raised between $1,500 and $2,000 a year.
The shelter is at 2620 Kentucky 81.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday — except for noon to 1 p.m., when it’s closed for lunch.
It’s also open from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday — except from 11:30 a.m. to noon, when it’s closed for lunch.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
