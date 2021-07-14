Like so many events this year, the annual Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration returns to in-person status, making the 2021 event more special.
Similar to Juneteenth, the Eighth of August celebration is tied to the freedom of African Americans in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
There is no certainty as to how the Eighth of August tradition began in Kentucky. Some say it was the date when people heard about the Emancipation Proclamation, while others say it was when Andrew Johnson officially freed his slaves in Tennessee in 1863 and still others claim it relates to France freeing all men under the French banner in places like Haiti in 1791.
The celebration has been a staple in this area for more than 100 years, a mix of freedom celebration, homecoming and reunion. Last year’s celebration was held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, but its return to the community will give this year’s participants more cause to celebrate.
“ People from all over the country will be coming into town for family reunions, to reconnect with old friends and family and that kind of thing,” said Marvin Nunn, the president of the W.C. Community Board of Directors. “There should be a lot of people in town and a fun time.”
This year, as is tradition, the main events of the celebration will be held on Aug. 7, since Aug. 8 falls on a Sunday.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Stronger Together,” a counterpoint to last year’s theme, “Apart…Together.”
The closure of the Robert Cherry Civic Center last year will affect this year’s celebration.
“Our normal procedure — with Coleman Park and the (W.C. Young Community) Center — will be pretty much the same,” Nunn said. “But, our Eighth of August Legendary Dance has changed because of the closure of the civic center.
“Now, we are doing all of that out at Reevesville, George Wilson’s farm, as far as having bands and different activities out on his farm.”
Wilson is a Paducah native who was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2004 and was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he played as safety from 2005 to 2012. He closed out his career with the Tennessee Titans from 2013 to 2014. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1999 as an honorable mention all-American.
Several of the events will be held at the W.C. Young Community Center at 508 S. Eighth St., marking the center’s 46th year to sponsor the celebration.
Here is a look at this year’s Eighth of August events schedule:
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Open house ceremony, 6 p.m., W.C. Young Community Center; Friends and Family Skate Night, 7-9 p.m., Kingsway Skateland ($4 each).
• Thursday, Aug. 5: Inaugural Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble, 8:30 a.m., Paxton Park Golf Course; Youth “Back to School” Block Party, 6-9 p.m., W.C. Young Community Center; “Millennials Vendor Pop-Up” Adult Night, 6-9 p.m., W.C. Young Community Center (people are asked to bring their own lawn chairs).
• Friday, Aug. 6: “Big Tent” Casino Royale, 3-8 p.m., Reevesville Farm; Friday Night Dance, 7 p.m., Reevesville Farm (live broadcast, raffle and prizes); “After-Party” Fish Fry, 8 p.m., W.C. Young Community Center parking lot.
• Saturday, Aug. 7: Emancipation Celebration Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., W.C. Young Community Center (carry-out available); Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration Parade, 11 a.m. (lineup begins at 9 a.m.); Robert and Connie Coleman Day and Tailgate, Car and Motorcycle Show, “Big House” Gaines Basketball Tournament, Robert Coleman Park.
• Sunday, Aug. 8: Salute to Gospel Music and Memorial Service, 4 p.m., Harrison Street Baptist Church; “Big House” Gaines Basketball Tournament championship, The Street Show Fashion Showcase, 7:45 p.m., Robert Coleman Park.
Entry forms for the Aug. 7 parade are available through the W.C. Young Community Center Facebook page. The deadline to submit entries is 6 p.m. Saturday. For parade participation information, call 270-908-1492 or email wcyoung@gmail.com.
“We’ve got so many people who would like to participate in the parade, we contacted the city to see if we can start it further back, down toward Broadway,” Nunn said.
“Normally, we start just south of Kentucky Avenue because of the traffic, but since it’s so big, we’re going to try to move it further back to Broadway, which will cause the city to help us temporarily block off some streets.”
The parade will go to Robert Coleman Park at Ninth and Caldwell streets, where other events will be held.
The inaugural Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble is sponsored by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Proceeds will go to the W.C. Young Community Center and to Omega Psi Phi.
Entry forms for the inaugural Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble can be obtained by emailing Tony Copeland at tkoque@bellsouth.net or Terrance Adams at TDAdams3@gmail.com. The deadline to register teams is Aug. 1, and the deadline for hole sponsorship is July 22.
The deadline for vendors to register to take part in the Aug. 5 pop-up event is 5 p.m. Thursday. Information and vendor applications are also available at the W.C. Young Facebook page.
Contact information for each of this year’s events can be found at the event schedule provided at the W.C. Young Community Center Facebook page.
