Owensboro resident Sandra Elder has been a loyal donor to the Goodfellows Club for more than 15 years, and the mission of the club is something that she believes in.
“I have a soft spot for kids in my heart,” she said. “Kids should be able to go to school and not worry about being able to keep warm.”
Elder said the club works year-round with local schools to ensure that students are receiving clothing, knocking down barriers for them.
“It allows them to be more of a kid and not have to worry about fitting in,” she said. “If my donation can help the club achieve their goal, then I will keep donating.”
As a child, Elder said she loved Christmas and being able to wait for Santa Claus and receive presents.
“Every kid should have that to look forward to,” she said.
Elder said this year she was able to donate more to the club than she had in years past.
“One thing I really appreciate about the club is that 100% the donations go towards the kids,” she said. “There’s no overhead cost because of grants. God has blessed me in my life and this is one way I am able to help others.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 3
Previously reported … $56,117.39
In honor of the 400+ members of the
River City Pickleball Club … $400
In memory of Jim Mattingly by Mary
Beth and Philip Hurley … $200
Dr. Robert and Linda Knight … $150
In memory of Ray and Ruth Carby, and
Harry and Eva Morris by Larry and
In memory of the Bellamy family, Tim,
Vince, and KiKi by Lois Bellamy Brame …$100
In memory of Erma Lile … $50
Total as of Dec. 3 … $58,667.39
