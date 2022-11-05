Mudslinging has always been a part of the political campaign process, but wouldn’t you think — or hope — that by now we would know better and do better?
I received two postcards in the mail this week.
One is a model of what a candidate ought to be talking about. The narrative outlines several major projects on the horizon in our community and how he plans to respond to those issues. There is a succinct list of this candidate’s previous achievements and contributions. Some are significant, others are minor, but at least this summary documents what this person has done and indicates what we might expect if he were to be elected.
The other was disappointing and, in my opinion, disgusting. There is not one single word about what this candidate has to offer — only an insulting slam against his opponent, accompanied by inflammatory accusations that are not based in reality. I have voted for this person in the past but if this is how he chooses to represent himself, I will never again vote for him to represent me.
I’m not the first one to say it: Elections have consequences.
But having quality candidates on the ballot is only one piece of the puzzle.
Candidates are only a
reflection of the people who cast the votes.
I was sickened earlier this week to see a social media post — from someone who claims to be a follower of the Prince of Peace — laughing about the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
More from this section
Even if we could remove the political implications from this incident, have we really reached the point where anyone can celebrate reports of an individual who has broken into someone’s home and attacked an 82-year-old man with a hammer? Is that what these divisive politics has brought us to?
Voters have a responsibility to be informed about what each candidate really represents — and we need to remember that candidates represent more than just a letter in parenthesis after his or her name.
Not long ago, I sat down and talked with someone whose political persuasions differ from mine. I confess to being a little nervous as the conversation began. This is someone I love and respect, and I was truly afraid one of us might say something that would change our relationship.
To my relief, it turned out that we are not as far apart as I had imagined.
Yes, there is such a thing as a pro-life liberal. Yes, there is such a thing as a conservative who favors common-sense gun laws. Yes, there are people on both sides of the aisle who are concerned about the major issues that are dividing our community and our country, and who yearn for leaders who will work together to put service to people over political power.
Anyone reading this column is old enough to know candidates and elected leaders — past or present — who put the greater good above whatever self-interests he or she might have had. And we’ve all known highly qualified individuals who lost elections simply because the “wrong” letter was next to their names on the ballot.
I don’t know who will be declared the winners of next week’s election.
But if we the people don’t find a way to come together, work together and serve together, I know who the losers will be.
All of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.