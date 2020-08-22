The Daviess County Board of Elections began establishing its framework on Friday for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.
The four-member board — Jane Lambert, Lisa Leonard, Tonya Payne and County Clerk Leslie McCarty — met with Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House to begin outlining manpower, absentee ballots and early voting for what election officials are predicting will be a record turnout.
This general election will feature local elections — city commission and mayoral races — along with the U.S. presidential race.
House said there was a 63% voter turnout in 2016.
“If 75% of the registered voters vote, which is extremely high … that’s 50,000 voters,” House said.
The Daviess County Board of Elections is being guided by the 24 pages of COVID-19-prompted emergency regulations that received final approval by the Kentucky Board of Elections on Thursday.
The voting plan was agreed upon a week earlier by Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Absentee VotingAs with the primary, broad excuse absentee ballots will be available at request through the state’s online portal www.govoteky.com. Absentee ballot requests can start being made Monday through the portal.
The Daviess County Clerk’s Office expects to start mailing out absentee ballots about mid-September to Daviess County voters who make the request.
In an effort to avoid someone accidentally or purposely trying to vote via absentee ballot and in-person, the Daviess County Board of Elections approved Friday not to allow anyone to vote in-person who has requested an absentee ballot unless that absentee ballot is turned into the clerk’s office first.
During the primary, the county clerk’s office flagged two voters for doing both. Neither was found to be purposeful.
Payne, election supervisor for the county clerk’s office, said voters will have the choice of mailing in their ballot or taking it to one of the seven drop-off locations that will be established throughout the county. The boxes will be under video surveillance and ballots will be picked up every day as part of security measures.
“A lot of people want to drop off,” Payne said. “…A lot of people don’t want to do it by mail and I’ve heard that so many times on the phone already, ‘Are you having a drop box’?”
So far, five drop-off locations — Daviess County Public Library, Daviess County Courthouse, Whitesville City Hall, Daviess County Operations Center and Western Kentucky University-Owensboro — have been approved.
Early Voting
Early voting will be another option for casting ballots.
Starting Oct. 13, a voting machine will be set up at the clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting will also be offered from 8 a.m. to noon the last three Saturdays prior to Election Day.
“We’re going to try to start it here at the courthouse but transition to the (Owensboro) Sportscenter if it gets overwhelming,” said House about the early voting.
House said county clerk’s offices across the state are advocating early voting over absentee voting if someone can’t vote in person on Election Day.
“We would prefer people to vote early on the machine,” House said. “That’s because we’re not having to go through the mail process or having to wait for (the ballot) to come back.”
Election Day Voting
In previous general elections, voters were required to cast ballots in their designated precincts. And in Daviess County, there are 56 precincts.
House said keeping up with the COVID-19 safety protocols at that many precincts would be too difficult to manage.
“It’s not feasible to follow CDC guidelines in 56 polling places — plus the cost of that would be astronomical,” House said.
Instead, the clerk’s office is going to use the voting center model, which would allow people to vote at any voting center regardless of where they live.
As with the primary, the plan will again be to use the Sportscenter as the main voting center hub. Other centers will be scattered throughout the county.
House said he’s looking for large spaces to sufficiently handle the physical distancing requirements and the anticipated heavier turnout.
“We’ll probably secure six to eight sites for voting centers and they will be available to everybody,” House said. “…The reason why we say six to eight is we want to make sure we spread it out throughout the county. …Our idea is a gymnasium — something that we can spread out in.”
Along with mapping out the voting plan, the Board of Elections will be needing extra manpower, especially in September for answering voter calls and prepping the absentee ballots for mailing out.
House said 100-plus poll workers will be needed for the general election.
“The state will reimburse for the extra temporary workers who work in the office,” House said. “…That will be to manage the overflow of the mail-ins.”
For McCarty, she would like to see some of the emergency changes, such as the early voting and voting center model, remain after COVID-19.
“It should be easy for the average voter,” McCarty said. “I think it gets confusing having 56 precincts. I know that’s the way it’s legislated and always been done. But we did get a lot of compliments in the primary about having it just at the Sportscenter. I’m hoping in the future, next year when there’s no election, maybe they’ll look at legislation to change some of the voting in Kentucky.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
