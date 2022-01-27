Candidates for primary, general elections
The following is a list of candidates for offices being contested during the 2022 primary and/or general election that will be on the ballot in Daviess County.
U.S. Senate
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., D,
Charles Booker, D
Ruth Gao, D
John Merrill, D
Arnold Blankenship, R
Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick, R
Paul V. Hamilton, R
Rand Paul, R
John Schiess, R
Tami L. Stainfield, R
U.S. Representative — 2nd Congressional District
William Dakota Compton, D
Hank Linderman, D
Brent Feher, R
S. Brett Guthrie, R
E. Lee Watts, R
Kentucky State Senate — District 8
Gary M. Boswell, R
Kentucky State Representative
Suzanne Miles, R, 7th Congressional District
Michael Johnson, D, 13th Congressional District
D.J. Johnson, R, 13th Congressional District
Scott Lewis, R, 14th Congressional District
Kentucky Circuit Judge — 6th Judicial Circuit (Circuit/Division)
Leigh A. Jackson, 6th/1st
Lisa Payne Jones, 6th/2nd
Kentucky Circuit Judge Family Court — 6th Judicial Circuit (Circuit/Division)
Julia H. Gordon, 6th/3rd
Jennifer L. Hendricks, 6th/3rd
Thomas L. Vallandingham, 6th/3rd
Judge of the Court of Appeals (Circuit/Division)
Chris McNeill, 1st/1st District
Donna L. Dixon, 1st/2nd District
District Judge 6th Judicial District (Circuit/Division)
Misty L. Miller, 6th/1st
David C. Payne, 6th/2nd
Heather Wagner Blackburn, 6th/3rd
Shannon Meyer, 6th/3rd
Phillip J. Page, 6th/3rd
J. Nick Payne, 6th/3rd
Daviess County Judge-Executive
Charlie Castlen, R
Reid Haire, R
Bruce Kunze, D
Will Mounts, R
Daviess County Commissioner
Darrin Autry, R, Central
Dianne Burns Mackey, R, Central
Sharon Castle, R, West
Christopher T. Castlen, R, West
Larry Conder, R, Central
Matt Fitzgerald, R, East
Andy Gamblin, R, Central
Patrick Hayden, R, West
Mark Irby, R, East
Jason A. Jackson, R, Central
Michael N. King, R, Central
Janie Marksberry, R, East
Jimmie D. Sapp, R, East
Tyler Sagardoy, D, Central
Dustin Warren, R, West
George Wathen, R, West
Owensboro City Commissioner
Mark Castlen
Deborah Fillman
Bob Glenn
Larry Maglinger
Robert Morris
Jeff Sanford
Pam Smith Wright
Dracin Williams
Daviess County Clerk
Leslie A. McCarty, R
Tonya Payne, R
Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator
Jason S. Pagan, R
Rachel Pence Foster, R
Daviess County Sheriff
Barry G. Smith, R
Brad Youngman, R
Daviess County Justice of the Peace
Cathy Kramer, R
Charles McCarty, R
Daviess County Jailer
Art Maglinger, R
Daviess County School Board of Education
James M. Morgan, R
Tom Payne, D
Daviess County Attorney
John Burlew, R
Nicholas Goetz, D
Daviess County Coroner
Jeff Jones, R
Daviess County Constable
Dan Bennett, R, East
Kris D. Crawford, R, West
Willis “Murry” Morris, D, Central
Steve Nave, R, Central
Scott D. Smith, D, West
Daviess County Justice of the Peace
Anthony W. Cobb, R, East
Christopher A. Saalwaechter, D, Central
Whitesville City Commission
Pamela Morris, R, West
