Candidates for primary, general elections

The following is a list of candidates for offices being contested during the 2022 primary and/or general election that will be on the ballot in Daviess County.

U.S. Senate

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., D,

Charles Booker, D

Ruth Gao, D

John Merrill, D

Arnold Blankenship, R

Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick, R

Paul V. Hamilton, R

Rand Paul, R

John Schiess, R

Tami L. Stainfield, R

U.S. Representative — 2nd Congressional District

William Dakota Compton, D

Hank Linderman, D

Brent Feher, R

S. Brett Guthrie, R

E. Lee Watts, R

Kentucky State Senate — District 8

Gary M. Boswell, R

Kentucky State Representative

Suzanne Miles, R, 7th Congressional District

Michael Johnson, D, 13th Congressional District

D.J. Johnson, R, 13th Congressional District

Scott Lewis, R, 14th Congressional District

Kentucky Circuit Judge — 6th Judicial Circuit (Circuit/Division)

Leigh A. Jackson, 6th/1st

Lisa Payne Jones, 6th/2nd

Kentucky Circuit Judge Family Court — 6th Judicial Circuit (Circuit/Division)

Julia H. Gordon, 6th/3rd

Jennifer L. Hendricks, 6th/3rd

Thomas L. Vallandingham, 6th/3rd

Judge of the Court of Appeals (Circuit/Division)

Chris McNeill, 1st/1st District

Donna L. Dixon, 1st/2nd District

District Judge 6th Judicial District (Circuit/Division)

Misty L. Miller, 6th/1st

David C. Payne, 6th/2nd

Heather Wagner Blackburn, 6th/3rd

Shannon Meyer, 6th/3rd

Phillip J. Page, 6th/3rd

J. Nick Payne, 6th/3rd

Daviess County Judge-Executive

Charlie Castlen, R

Reid Haire, R

Bruce Kunze, D

Will Mounts, R

Daviess County Commissioner

Darrin Autry, R, Central

Dianne Burns Mackey, R, Central

Sharon Castle, R, West

Christopher T. Castlen, R, West

Larry Conder, R, Central

Matt Fitzgerald, R, East

Andy Gamblin, R, Central

Patrick Hayden, R, West

Mark Irby, R, East

Jason A. Jackson, R, Central

Michael N. King, R, Central

Janie Marksberry, R, East

Jimmie D. Sapp, R, East

Tyler Sagardoy, D, Central

Dustin Warren, R, West

George Wathen, R, West

Owensboro City Commissioner

Mark Castlen

Deborah Fillman

Bob Glenn

Larry Maglinger

Robert Morris

Jeff Sanford

Pam Smith Wright

Dracin Williams

Daviess County Clerk

Leslie A. McCarty, R

Tonya Payne, R

Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator

Jason S. Pagan, R

Rachel Pence Foster, R

Daviess County Sheriff

Barry G. Smith, R

Brad Youngman, R

Daviess County Justice of the Peace

Cathy Kramer, R

Charles McCarty, R

Daviess County Jailer

Art Maglinger, R

Daviess County School Board of Education

James M. Morgan, R

Tom Payne, D

Daviess County Attorney

John Burlew, R

Nicholas Goetz, D

Daviess County Coroner

Jeff Jones, R

Daviess County Constable

Dan Bennett, R, East

Kris D. Crawford, R, West

Willis “Murry” Morris, D, Central

Steve Nave, R, Central

Scott D. Smith, D, West

Daviess County Justice of the Peace

Anthony W. Cobb, R, East

Christopher A. Saalwaechter, D, Central

Whitesville City Commission

Pamela Morris, R, West