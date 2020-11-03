Today, finally, is Election Day.
Tens of thousands of Daviess County residents have voted early and thousands more have returned absentee ballots to the county clerk’s office. But this is the final day Daviess County and Kentucky residents can cast their ballots in what has felt like the longest election season in modern memory.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Monday she wasn’t sure exactly what Election Day turnout is going to be like. But, she said Monday that local election officials and county voting centers will be prepared when polls open locally at 6 a.m.
Voting Centers are the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave.; Yellow Creek Baptist Church gymnasium, 5741 Kentucky 144; Bellevue Baptist Church gymnasium, 4950 Kentucky 56; Hines Convention Center, 1 Wellness Place in Philpot; Town Square Mall at the former Burke’s department store site on Frederica Street; and at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, in the former mall portion of the facility.
The Daviess County Courthouse will be used as an election problem-solving site, but will not be open for general voting. Polls will close locally at 6 p.m.
Safety will be a priority at the voting centers, as workers take multiple precautions to clean and sanitize between voters, McCarty said.
“All of the poll workers will be wearing PPE (personal protective equipment),” McCarty said. All of the voter check-in stations and voting machines will be six feet apart for social distancing.
“Poll workers will be cleaning (voting stations) between uses,” McCarty said. Hand sanitizer will be readily available, and voters will be asked to sanitize their hands before checking in on the county’s electronic poll books, she said.
“It is pretty safe,” McCarty said.
People who can’t vote in person because of an illness or because they are in quarantine can request a medical emergency ballot from the clerk’s office on Tuesday.
Absentee ballots that are postmarked by election day will be counted, but election officials said previously that people should take absentee ballots to one of the county’s secure drop boxes.
The drop boxes are at the Daviess County Courthouse, the Daviess County Operations Center on Kentucky 81, Whitesville City Hall, Doodlebugs Market in Knottsville, the Daviess County Public Library and at the Western Kentucky University-Owensboro campus on New Hartford Road.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on duty during voting hours, said Major Barry Smith, the department’s chief deputy.
“I don’t have any people (stationed) at polling centers, but I do have extra personnel out, going to the polling centers,” Smith said. Deputies will be visiting voting centers in the county throughout the day and will be on hand to direct traffic if needed during busy times, particularly at the Hines Center and Yellow Creek Baptist Church, he said.
All of the early and absentee voting that has already taken place should alleviate potential traffic issues near voting centers, Smith said.
“That’s going to help us,” he said. “We have 20,000 people needing to vote. That’s better than having 50,000 people needing to vote.”
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said officers will be available to respond to voting centers if needed.
“We don’t anticipate any issues, but we are monitoring the different polling sites to make sure there are no issues,” Boggess said. “... With absentee ballots and early voting, a significant number have already voted.”
But if needed, “we will be able to handle whatever will arise,” he said.
About half of the county’s registered voters have either already cast their ballots in early voting or have received an absentee ballot. The majority of the absentee ballots have already been returned. According to information provided Saturday by Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House, 88.8% of absentee ballots had been returned.
With early voting ending Monday, voting had been intense at the two early voting sites at the courthouse and Towne Square Mall, McCarty said.
“The lines are out the door at both places,” McCarty said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
