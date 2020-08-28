The Nov. 3 election will be a challenge for county clerk’s offices as they try to recruit and train workers, and handle a surge in absentee ballots and an extended period of early voting, officials from the County Clerk’s Association told state legislators Thursday.
Among other things, clerks will have to replace election workers who won’t work in November out of concern of the coronavirus while needing more poll workers than for the June primary, Clerk’s Association officials told the interim committee on state government Thursday. Also, the sheer volume of people voting will create issues for offices trying to process ballots and staff early voting and election day polling places, they said.
Legislators heard from Gabrielle Summe, Kenton County clerk and president of the County Clerk’s Association, Spencer County Clerk Lynn Hesselbrock and Jared Dearing, executive director of the state Board of Elections.
“We were tasked with a pretty monumental job” of managing the June primary, which was done with expanded absentee voting, Hesselbrock said. In 2016, the county sent out about 300 absentee ballots. During the June primary, Spencer County mailed 3,500 ballots to voters.
“In the general election, they are looking at 75% turnout,” Hesselbrock said. If turnout is in that range, Spencer County officials will handle 11,000 to 15,000 mail-in ballots, she said.
“We already have 500 ballot requests in queue,” and ballots won’t be mailed until late September, Hesselbrock said. People can already request absentee ballots through the state’s portal through Oct. 9.
Each county, Summe said, will craft their own plan for handing the election, using the guidelines in the state’s emergency regulations that were approved last week. The order allows people to vote absentee if they are concerned about voting in person during the pandemic. The regulations also expand early voting and call for more in-person voting than counties had in the June primary.
The general election will be “basically like putting on three elections” that flow into one another, Summe said.
Efforts will be needed to make sure people understand their options, she said.
“The public really wants to know what’s going on,” with their county’s election plan, she said.
Counties are required to provide early voting beginning Oct. 13, including on Saturdays, and must have at least one voting “su%er” on election day in addition to whatever polling places county election officials decide to open. Staffing for early voting and election day will be a challenge.
“In the 2020 (primary), I lost about 25% of my regular precinct workers,” Hesselbrock said. To fill the need for the general election, “we will have to not only recruit and train workers … (but will) have to commit them to work for a long period of time.
“We will have to ask them to take a part-time job for three weeks,” Hesselbrock said.
Finding locations for polling places will also be challenging, as some regular locations withdrew because of the pandemic, she said.
Summe said the altered primary was beneficial in that the barcode on absentee ballots allowed the ballots to be tracked much easier. She said she knows of no instances of voter fraud in Kenton County, which is one of the largest counties in the state.
When asked how many people might vote early weeks before Nov. 3, Summe said, “I think if we advertise it aggressively, I think we could expect 20% at most,” which would relieve pressure on election day voting.
How many polling places counties will have open on Nov. 3 will depend, in part, on how many machines they put toward early and absentee voting, Summe said.
More ballots will be required at the three polling places on Nov. 3 in Spencer County, Hessebrock said. Meanwhile, PPE will be needed for poll workers.
“The expense is going to be more than a normal election,” Hessebrock said.
Another cost is “mail-in ballots are much more expensive than running an in-person election,” she said.
When asked about how ballots with missing signatures would be handled, Summe said the emergency regulations “err on the side of the voter,” and if a signature is missing, the voter will be contacted by mail by the state Board of Elections and given a chance to “cure” the issue.
Dearing, executive director for the state Board of Elections, said ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 3 will be counted. But people shouldn’t wait to return their ballots.
“What we are asking the voters to do is return those immediately.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
