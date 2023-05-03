The person the Owensboro City Commission selects to fill the vacant seat left by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger will not fill the remainder of the two-year term unless he or she wins a special election this fall.

During Tuesday’s regular board meeting, Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners the city made a mistake in “sharing” that the appointee would hold the seat until Dec. 31, 2024.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

