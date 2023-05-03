The person the Owensboro City Commission selects to fill the vacant seat left by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger will not fill the remainder of the two-year term unless he or she wins a special election this fall.
During Tuesday’s regular board meeting, Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners the city made a mistake in “sharing” that the appointee would hold the seat until Dec. 31, 2024.
“However, we subsequently realized that we relied on incorrect information,” Pagan said.
Instead, Pagan said the person selected can only serve until the end of this year, and that a special election in November will determine who fills the seat until the end of 2024, when the two-year term ends.
City Attorney Mark Pfeifer said the Kentucky League of Cities provides a legal handbook that outlines how elected city official vacancies are filled.
According to Pfeifer, the 2023 handbook said, “Ultimately, elections to fill a vacant city office seat can only be held in those years in which a city office is on the ballot.”
Based on that sentence, Pfeifer said it was “thought the appointment to be made by the remaining members of the board of commissioners would be for the rest of Commissioner Maglinger’s term….”
But after conferring with the Kentucky League of Cities on Tuesday, Pfeifer said the sentence was “mistakenly included in the legal handbook.”
Pagan said the city has already received applications for the open position.
By law, the city has 30 days from April 24 to fill the vacancy or the authority to do so goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Maglinger was at the beginning of his third term when he died April 24.
To apply, a person must be at least 18 years old, be eligible to vote in the city and must agree to stay a city resident throughout their term in office. Applicants must fill out a form affirming they meet the qualifications to be a commissioner and have the form notarized. The forms are available on the city’s website or at City Hall.
Applicants are encouraged to submit a résumé and other supporting materials, although no documents are legally required, Pagan said.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 11.
Every applicant that meets the requirements will be interviewed at a special meeting following the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on May 16.
“Because … we previously communicated otherwise, I’ve begun calling all of the candidates that we’ve received, and we’ll make sure all subsequent candidates understand that distinction as well,” Pagan said.
