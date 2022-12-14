The poll worker reprimanded on Election Day for commenting on the constitutional amendment about abortion “probably” won’t be charged with a criminal offense, Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said during Tuesday morning’s Board of Elections meeting.

Porter was referencing an incident at Third Baptist Church, where a poll worker allegedly made remarks to a voter about voting in a particular way for Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which had asked voters if they wanted to amend the constitution to say: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” The amendment was defeated.

