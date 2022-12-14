The poll worker reprimanded on Election Day for commenting on the constitutional amendment about abortion “probably” won’t be charged with a criminal offense, Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said during Tuesday morning’s Board of Elections meeting.
Porter was referencing an incident at Third Baptist Church, where a poll worker allegedly made remarks to a voter about voting in a particular way for Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which had asked voters if they wanted to amend the constitution to say: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” The amendment was defeated.
“During the time someone was voting, someone came asking about getting a ballot,” Porter said. “In the process of that, the poll worker said something about one of the amendments and made some comment about voting one way or another on the amendment.”
Porter explained that what the poll worker did is considered “electioneering,” or campaigning. He said the offense can only be punished by a fine.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty asked Porter whether he plans to pursue charges, to which the prosecutor responded, “probably not.”
“In this instance, they are disqualified from serving as an election worker for five years,” he said.
Porter said he’d draft a letter to the worker, who has not been named, informing her of the disqualification.
“I can send a letter that says: I’m choosing not to make any kind of criminal charge, but you need to understand that based upon the statute, you are disqualified from serving as a poll worker for the next five years,” Porter told McCarty.
Porter indicated he’d send that letter later that day.
Election officials also discussed voting locations at Tuesday’s meeting.
McCarty said the county has secured the Sportscenter as a voting location for at least the next five years — as the Messenger-Inquirer has previously reported.
With the 2024 presidential election likely to see a much higher voter turnout, McCarty said other voting locations will also be necessary. She said Apollo High School and the new Daviess County Middle School could be viable options.
H.L. Neblett Community Center Director Olga McKissic, who attended the meeting as a member of the public, proposed using the Neblett Center as a voting location.
McCarty expressed concerns about whether the Neblett Center would have adequate parking, but said she could tour the center to see if it’s suitable.
