Michael Johnson is is on the board of Owensboro Public Schools, the Audubon Area Community Care Clinic and the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.
He said having that kind of personal involvement makes him the ideal candidate to represent the 13th district.
“By being heavily invested in the community, I feel like I would be best suited for the job to represent the district on the state level,” he said. “One of the traits I have is a listening ear. People want someone who listens to them.”
In terms of public policies, Johnson, a Democrat, is strongly focused on increasing funding levels for public education.
“One of my first initiatives if elected is fully funding education,” he said. “Our current representatives will say they’ve given all the funding public schools need. It’s not enough because we need more interventions: Social interventions for the trauma children have been through, as well as teachers having to do more than they would normally do.”
Johnson added that many state educational mandates are unfunded, which needs to be corrected.
“What you do is put a school district in an awkward position where they have to figure things out without being fully funded,” Johnson said. “For instance, having an unfunded mandate for school resource officers. We want school resource officers to make sure our schools are protected. But if you don’t fund it, we have to figure that out.
“Same thing with mental health specialists. We know we need them. We have them in our schools right now, and we’re doing a great job with our budget. But once again, it’s unfunded (by the state).”
Johnson also voiced his strong opposition to the voucher system, which entails families receiving state vouchers to attend private schools. He characterized such programs as the “defunding of public schools.”
“I would basically look at repealing the sending of public tax dollars to private schools; we can’t do that,” he said. “Parents have a choice. If they want their kids to go to private school, they can do that. There are scholarships and things like that available at those private institutions, and that’s the way it should stay.
“The constitution doesn’t require us to take tax dollars from public education and give them to a private entity. We’re doing something outside of what the constitution actually requires.”
Another major initiative Johnson said he’d support is the expansion of legalized gambling. He said Kentucky needs another source of revenue to protect its public retirement and pensions.
“If we don’t want to cut things, then we need to be innovative and creative to bring in other sources of revenue,” he said.
