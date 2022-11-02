State representative D.J. Johnson (13th District) first ran for office some six years ago because he didn’t like the relationship Frankfort had with Daviess County.
What didn’t he like about it?
“There was none,” Johnson said.
Since then, Johnson, a Republican, said he thinks he’s helped make strides to improve communication channels between state and local officials. He said he wants to continue that work, as well as focus on other initiatives.
“I’ve got a particular focus this time on the juvenile justice issue — not just legislatively from Frankfort, but what we as a community can do together,” he said. “I’ve been working with a lot of community leaders, looking at how we can do better at that.”
Johnson was referring to an initiative between local judges, school officials, and other stakeholders to implement an upgraded probation program. In his capacity as state representative, Johnson said he’s been listening to local officials to see what legislative changes need to be made at the state level.
Johnson said he’s also focused on eliminating the state personal sales tax.
Johnson differs from his challenger on two main issues: education and gambling.
While the challenger supports fully state-funded education, Johnson is in favor of a voucher program that gives families the ability to send their children to private schools.
“My education priority is to help every student identify what they’re passionate about, and then do everything we can within the system to help them achieve as much success as they want in that area,” Johnson said. “That includes if that student needs some alternative option to public schools — they should be allowed to do that.
“I’m convinced we can have the small percentage of the students who need alternatives to be provided with that, without crashing the public school system.”
The candidates also differ on expanding legalized gambling, with the challenger giving it full-throated support and the incumbent having reservations about it.
“I’m not convinced that’s the best thing for our community,” Johnson said. “I have to be convinced that expanded gambling is not going to hurt Owensboro and its citizens.
“I have a difficult time thinking it’s a good idea to increase state revenue on the backs of people who may have a gambling problem.”
Johnson said he’ll be “closely watching” the forthcoming Churchill Downs entertainment venue at Towne Square Mall.
“I have an open mind about it,” he said, “but they’re going to have to convince me this is good for Owensboro long term.”
