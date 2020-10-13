The Stanley Reed Pre-Law and Politics Society at Kentucky Wesleyan College will be hosting a series of debates in the coming weeks, the next of which will take place Thursday in the campus Activity Hall, 3300 Frederica St.
The debate, which will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will center around Medicare for all. State Sen. Stephen L. Meredith, a Republican representing the 5th District, will argue against the idea, and Bob Glenn, an Owensboro city commissioner, will argue for it.
Meredith is vice chair of the Health and Welfare Committee and services on the Appropriations, Revenue, Education and Transportation committees. He served as a hospital CEO and has been engaged in many civic organizations in Grayson County, according to a press release from KWC.
Glenn is a communications professor at Owensboro Community & Technical College, as well as an adjunct professor at Kentucky Wesleyan. He is the pastor at Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a certified high school sports official. He was previously Owensboro mayor pro tem.
The first debate on campus took place last Thursday, during which a retired U.S diplomat and an area business developer argued for and against American foreign policy in regards to China as an existential threat.
Eric Schmidt, KWC assistant professor of political science, said the debate went well, however, it was poorly attended. He hopes to spark more interest in the future debates.
“These are student-driven,” Schmidt said. “The students really express a ton of interest in trying to get this done here.”
He said the goal of these debates is to continue them every fall.
He said his students don’t like the format of presidential debates as those don’t leave “a lot of room for discourse.”
“So we wanted to set it up in a way that it’s more academic,” he said.
Students decided on the topics, and Schmidt said he encouraged them to pick issues that weren’t exactly prominent discussions nationally.
The debates will have socially distanced in-person audiences and will also be streamed live on Facebook on the Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Club page.
Upcoming debates will include discussions on Marsy’s Law on Oct. 29, and results of the general election on Nov. 5.
Schmidt said that he is still actively searching for someone to argue against Marsy’s Law for that debate. Marsy’s Law would put the rights of crime victims into the state constitution and would allow for those rights to be enforceable in court. The public will vote in this election cycle on whether to add Marsy’s Law to the state constitution.
Schmidt said those interested in participating can email him at eric.schmidt@kwc.edu.
For more information about these debates, Schmidt can also be contacted by calling 270-852-3236.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.