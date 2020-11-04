The Whitesville City Commission is set to consist of three incumbents and one newcomer, according to election returns Tuesday night.
Pam Morris will be a new face on the city commission after receiving 158 votes — a 21.8% share and the most votes of anyone running.
Reassuming their positions on the city commission will be Robert D. “Bob” Abell, Joseph “Joey” Beatty and Joseph “Buddy” Mattingly. Abell received 142 votes (19.6%), Beatty earned 155 votes (21.4%), and Mattingly received 151 votes (20.8%).
“It’s exciting because I’ve never held a position like this before,” said Morris. “It’s brand new and I’ve got a lot to learn, but with the help of the mayor and the other commissioners, I’m excited about it.”
Morris, a former Hammond, Indiana, and Ohio County resident who works at the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, fell in love with Whitesville as soon as she moved there four years ago.
“I love this little town,” she said. “I love it. I’m just trying to keep it going. I thought I could maybe make a difference doing it this way.”
For Beatty, a Whitesville native who’s lived there for most of his life, his reelection is a chance to finish what he started.
“It’s a good place and a good group,” said Beatty. “It’ll be great.”
The completion of the city’s sewage treatment plant overhaul will be a main priority moving forward, he added.
“The big thing we got right now is the sewer system, and that’s in process,” Beatty said. “That’s our big focus right now.”
Morris, meanwhile, can’t wait to get started.
“We’re working on the sewer project now, and I’ll be giving them a hand in that getting completed and also the sidewalks,” she said. “We’re supposed to be voting soon to update the sidewalks in the community, so hopefully that’s something else we can do to help.”
Abell and Mattingly did not return requests for comment prior to publication.
