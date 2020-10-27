U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said Monday morning he believes new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be able to preside fairly if an election dispute between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ends up before the nation’s highest court.
Paul talked about Barrett’s confirmation Monday hours before the full Senate was scheduled to vote. Only one GOP senator, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said she planned to vote against Barrett’s confirmation.
Paul said Barrett should not recuse herself if an election dispute goes to the Supreme Court.
“I asked her in private, ‘Do you have an agenda?’ ” Paul said. “I believe she will vote according to the law” on cases.
“I think all justices should promise to be impartial and judge things from a dispassionate point of view,” Paul said.
The Senate majority didn’t question Barrett on how she would vote on specific issues, he said.
“I didn’t ask her how she would vote on Obamacare,” Paul said. “... If I had to guess, I’d say there will be times I won’t like how she will rule. We want people to be as dispassionate as possible.”
Barrett’s confirmation comes just eight days before election day. When asked if the Senate should confirm a new justice so close to the presidential election, Paul said presidents have the power to nominate justices, and it’s up to the Senate to decide whether to hear the nomination. In early 2016, the GOP-controlled Senate declined to hold hearings on Merrick Garland, whom President Obama nominated to the court.
Paul said he had never claimed, as GOP senators did in 2016, that a new justice shouldn’t be put on the court during an election year.
“The only guidance we have to go by is the Constitution,” Paul said. “The Constitution says the president is the president until January. I don’t think the president should give up his prerogative” to nominate justices.
“I think the Senate majority has the power” to decide to confirm a nomination or not, Paul said.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a suit over the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” a week after election day. Paul said he supports a number of changes to health insurance coverage, including creating health savings accounts and allowing small businesses and self-employed workers to join together to purchase health coverage through large associations.
Paul said those changes would not affect health insurance policies that people get through employment.
Paul said there will likely be some discussion on a coronavirus bill in the lame-duck legislative session following the election, but the bill would be constrained by financial concerns. As of noon Monday, 224,601 deaths had been attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC reported 63,195 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
“I don’t think there’s any money to give people,” Paul said when asked about a future COVID-19 response bill. “There’s no money out there.”
The economic crash caused by the pandemic and shutdowns of businesses and stores threw millions of people out of work, either temporarily or permanently. According to the Kentucky Homeless and Housing Coalition, from 40 to 48% of renters in Kentucky could be facing eviction over the next few months due to economic losses caused by the pandemic.
“I think it should be a choice between borrowing millions of dollars and opening the economy,” Paul said. He blamed Kentucky’s economic woes on Gov. Andy Beshear, who Paul said has issued “arbitrary” executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Gov. Beshear needs to withdraw his edicts and open the economy,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
