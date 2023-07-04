Members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1701 have approved a three-year labor agreement with the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
The union’s 300 members voted to approve the contract on Friday.
Ryan Hayden, business manager for for Local 1701, said Monday the union and representatives of the Owensboro Division of the Southern Indiana NECA began contract negotiations in March.
The collective bargaining agreement covers provisions such as wages and work rules for job sites.
Hayden said both sides were able to work together on the agreement, and areas of contention were “nothing too major.”
“It was a little give and a little take,” Hayden said, and that, “everybody is pretty happy on both sides.”
Officials from the Southern Indiana NECA office could not be reached Monday afternoon. The organization represents electrical contractors in Evansville, Owensboro and Paducah. Some of the Owensboro contractors represented by the regional NECA office include American Service Group Inc., Beltline Electric Co., Galloway Electric Inc., Industrial Electric Service LLC., Vincent Electric LLC and Whitehead Electric Co.
Hayden said, “In this current labor market, good relations are essential for us succeeding on both sides.”
The contract took effect on Saturday.
Hayden said copies of the new contract were not available yet as of Monday.
Local 1701 electricians “are partnered with contractors that all have different parts of the market,” Hayden said. “Our electricians do a pretty wide scope of work.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.