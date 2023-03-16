DPES BIG RIVERS

Jason Burden left, and Troy Stovall of Big Rivers Electric Corporation demonstrate a miniature steam engine system Wednesday for fourth-grade students at Deer Park Elementary School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Fourth-grade students at Deer Park Elementary School were visited by employees from Big Rivers Electric Corporation on Wednesday as part of their science unit.

Jennifer Hagan, media specialist at Deer Park, said the students are learning about energy in their science class with conversations about light, heat, sound and electricity.

