The Estes Elementary School robotics program began four years ago, and since then participation and interest has increased, said program sponsor Kelly Klausing.
Klausing, who teaches math at the school, said that even though students have had four years to work with the robots, they only had one year of in-person competition due to the pandemic. In that time, however, they have been working on code and learning more about robotics.
The school’s robots compete in the Robo Challenge Xtreme, and the robots are from LEGO Education, so they are all LEGO based, Klausing said, which is relatable to the fourth- and fifth-grade students who participate in the program. She also said it’s a fun way for students to expand their knowledge of math and science.
“Through challenging robotics competitions they are learning coding and applying what we learn in the classroom in a real-life situation,” she said.
One day last week, about 12 students in three groups of four were gathered around their respective tables, coding their robots. Students enter a code, upload it to their robots through Bluetooth and then take their robot to the competition mat to see if it performs properly.
In robotics competitions, students are asked to program their robots to perform specific tasks. This year’s competition theme is Chicago Sights, so each of the competition mats have scenes from Chicago. One of the challenges is for students to program their robot to push a toy tour bus across the mat, Klausing said.
“Another good thing about this is that it’s entirely student-led,” Klausing said. “I’m here to offer support and help if they need it, but they pretty much run the show. They know how to code their robot, and they know how to troubleshoot it and fix most problems that come up.”
Interest in the program has increased, with more than 50 students applying each year. The school is only able to accept about 15-18, however, due to limited resources, Klausing said.
She applied for and received mini-grants from the Owensboro Public Schools Foundation for Excellence to purchase each of the three robots and to pay the school’s competition fees that are required for participation each year.
Jeremy Stone, a Whitesville Elementary School music teacher who sponsors the school’s robotics program, said new robots cost around $500.
Funding is one of the biggest challenges, he said.
Whitesville Elementary is the site of the regional tournament, which is a qualifying event for the state tournament. More than 30 teams of students in the region, from elementary to high school, compete in the regional tournament each year.
This year’s tournament is March 19, and Estes students will be among those participating.
Robotics programming has been on the rise the last decade, especially in middle and high schools. Now educators are expanding that access to elementary students, which helps them learn through play, according to LEGO Education.
The sooner students can learn about coding and robotics, the better, because “the scale of technological changes coming will significantly impact how we live, and thrive, in the future,” according to education.lego.com.
Stone said robotics is not only fun, but it’s a good way for students to be introduced to STEM programs early. Many of his former students who participated in the robotics program at the elementary level went on to join Daviess County Public School’s Engineering Academy in high school.
He began the robotics program at the school because kids involved in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) showed an interest in them, he said.
“I quickly learned how much potential there was in the students learning how to code and program robots,” he said. “This is a life skill that truly helps them prepare for many positions ... all around Daviess County and the world.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
