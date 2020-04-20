Eleven-year-old Carmynn Blakeley has her fingers crossed — again.
The Owensboro girl recently swept her age group in the Kentucky Braille Challenge, a late February competition at the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville.
This year marked her fourth first-place win. (She placed second on her first try, when she was in first grade.)
Now, the fifth-grade East View Elementary School student is waiting to hear if she will compete in the national Braille Challenge — again.
For the past three years, Carmynn has traveled to California to compete. In her age group, she took home first-place titles twice.
Right now, 2020 Braille Challenge officials are calculating the highest scores from regional competitions and will notify the top 50 braille students in early May.
The national competition in California takes place annually in June. Only 50 highest-scoring students from the U.S. and Canada get the chance to face off with each other.
“It’s really fun, especially going to California,” Carmynn said.
However, the coronavirus is expected to put a kink in things this year. It sounds as though students may compete remotely from their homes under the watchful eye of a proctor.
Not making the trip out west has Carmynn a little bummed, but winning is winning. No matter where you compete.
Whether or not she makes the cut this year, Carmynn is a proven winner. In more ways than one.
She has been blind since birth. She started braille competitions as a first-grader.
“She knows she’s super, super smart,” her mom, Rebecca Brown, said.
Carmynn practices braille daily. It’s part of her studies, but it’s also a hobby.
She enjoys the competitions for several reasons. First, she likes to challenge herself.
But Carmynn has attended competitions so many years now that she’s made friends from around the U.S. Also, there aren’t many visually impaired or blind students in the area, so braille competitions give her a way to connect with other students who share her life experiences.
“She enjoys the whole experience,” Brown said of braille competitions. “ ... Her whole goal is to go to nationals and win.”
