A group of recently-graduated students traveled July 6-15 to British Columbia, Canada, with the goal of reaching the peak of Mount Albert, which sits 6,867 feet above sea level.
The students are part of Young Life, a worldwide Christian ministry for high school youth.
“Beyond Malibu, the trip we went on, was set up by Young Life,” said Chris Dillbeck, director of the Owensboro Young Life group. “We take kids to camp during the summer, but these guys wanted to do something a little bit different, so we decided to go on this mountain experience.”
Harrison Dillbeck, recent Apollo High School graduate and son of Chris Dillbeck, is not a member of Young Life but went on the trip after his father asked if he wanted to join.
“I definitely walked in as the outsider and didn’t really know any of them very well,” he said. “I felt accepted and didn’t feel like an outsider.”
One of the hurdles that Daviess County High School graduate Wyatt Pierce faced was actually getting to Canada.
“Several flights were delayed, some were cancelled,” he said. “My friend and I had to take our own flight because we were stranded in Toronto without a plane.”
DCHS graduate Xander Brubaker said it was exciting to hike the different terrains on the mountain.
“We started on the tree line and walked directly up through tree roots and heavy forest with a lot of mud,” he said. “After we broke through the tree line, we were walking on giant rocks and then reached the snow.”
It took the group three-and-a-half days to reach the peak of the mountain, and two-and-a-half days to climb down.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be a vacation,” Chris Dillbeck said. “I knew it was going to be a challenge and be something that would push us physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Brubaker said he knew this trip would be a spiritual journey for the students.
“Our guides and Chris were really good about doing the devotional every day,” he said. “We’d go through the Bible and dig out certain parts of it.”
John 10:10-11 were two of the verses the group lived by while on the hike:
“The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.
I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.”
Along with the Bible verses, Pierce said there was one phrase that the group repeated every day: Lock in.
“Every time someone would say it, we would all just look forward and focus in,” he said.
Overall, Brubaker was happy he was able to experience the trip.
“It was super awesome with all these guys who are my closest peers to go through a bookmark in life, an achievement together,” he said. “I feel like I am better for it, along with the relationships with my friends.”
