Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean the holiday cheer has to stop, which is why the RiverPark Center is presenting “Elf: An Interactive Film Experience” on Saturday.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. in the Center’s Cannon Hall, and it will be similar to the other interactive film experiences it has had this season, including “The Princess Bride” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Patrons will be given a goodie bag upon entry that will include items to wave in the air or throw across the theater along with noisemakers and more.
The way the RPC interactive shows work is there is a “shadow cast” performing on the Cannon Hall stage while the film plays behind them, said Grae Greer, RPC director of marketing and education.
She said those who attend can expect “loud burps, fart noises, glowsticks, snowballs, laughter, cheering, and much, much more.”
“It’s a fun experience for the whole family to get involved with the movie on the screen,” she said.
“Elf” is the 2003 film featuring Will Farrell and Zooey Deschanel that tells the story of lovable elf Buddy, who discovers he is actually human.
Masks are required while in the building, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, and hand sanitizer is available at various stations throughout the RiverPark. Attendees will also be distanced in Cannon Hall.
Grae said this event is a chance to “be loud, be messy and have fun.”
“Throw that theater etiquette out the window during our interactive film experience series,” she said.
Tickets to this event will be $12 each, plus fees. They are available at the RiverPark Center Box Office, at 101 Daviess St., or by calling the box office at 270-687-2770.
Tickets are also available at riverparkcenter.org, where you can also learn more information about other events and upcoming shows taking place.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
