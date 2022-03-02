Ellis Entertainment’s plans for an entertainment complex in Towne Square Mall took another step forward Tuesday with the announcement that the company has leased the 62,000-square-foot former JC Penney store on the mall’s north side.
The company announced plans in October to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
Ellis Entertainment, which owns Ellis Park in Henderson, said Tuesday it plans to “initially” open with those elements.
A news release said, “The location is conveniently located to allow for ample parking and easy access from anywhere in Owensboro and the surrounding area. Additionally, the new facility will feature a stadium-style race and sports-themed bar and grill that will offer a truly unique restaurant experience in western Kentucky.”
Jeff Inman, general manager of Ellis Entertainment, said, “This project will be a win for the entire community and the Tri-State. It will provide 200 new, good-paying jobs to the area and generate an estimated $6 million to $8 million dollars in purse money to improve the racing at Ellis Park.”
He said turning the former department store into an entertainment complex will cost an estimated $20 million.
JC Penney moved out in 2020.
Construction is scheduled to start this summer and be finished in time for an opening date in early 2023.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for TSM Holdings LLC, the local company that owns the mall, said, “It’s exciting for both the Towne Square Mall development site and all of south Frederica. Gulfstream and the TSM Holdings group have worked tirelessly to outline a master plan for this area, and the announcement by Ellis Entertainment fits perfectly with the goal of creating an entertainment, retail, restaurant and commercial destination.
“The site has tremendous opportunities for both large and small ventures, and we welcome Ellis to the Town Square Mall redevelopment project.”
Ray said, “The ownership group of Town Square Mall invested in South Frederica believing in its potential to once again be a draw for visitors from both near and far. The Ellis Entertainment announcement is just the beginning of the site becoming a true destination and economic engine for the entire area.
“We do believe that this is the first of many milestones in a multi-phase plan to expand activity at the Towne Square Mall site, which should be a significant economic boost for south Frederica and the entire community.”
James Gillaspie, who owns two stores — Sports Country and Sports Country T-shirt Factory — in the JC Penney corridor, said, “I’m excited. But I wish it would happen sooner. We don’t have a restaurant in the mall now, and I think that hurts us.”
He said he’s hoping to see more businesses locate near the Ellis complex.
Ellis is owned by Laguna Development Corporation of Albuquerque, New Mexico, which was formed in 1998 for the Pueblo of Laguna — a federally-recognized tribe of Native American Pueblo people.
It also owns the Dancing Eagle Casino and the Route 66 Casino in New Mexico.
Laguna bought Ellis Park for $11 million in 2019 and promised at that time to spend $100 million on track improvements, including a new hotel.
The Owensboro venue is the fifth offtrack license that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
