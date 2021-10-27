Ellis Park received approval for a “non-contiguous” racing license from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday that will allow the track to expand its gaming operation into Owensboro.
Ellis Entertainment has announced plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot venue at Towne Square Mall that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast betting and dining options.
The venture will cost a reported $16.7 million.
The facility is expected to have 600 historical racing machines.
The gaming facility is expected to create about 200 jobs.
In December 2019, the mall was purchased for $5.150 million by local investors, which included the late Jack Wells and Matt Hayden, called Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC.
The company was working Gulfstreams Commercial Services to recruit tenants.
Towne Square Mall, which sits on 35 acres, opened on March 1, 1978 but in recent years has seen a decline in its retail stores and major tenants such as Macy’s, JC Penney and Sears.
Ellis Park, the Henderson-based thoroughbred track, will being celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.
The construction to Towne Square Mall is expected to begin early next year.
