The start of construction on Ellis Park’s entertainment complex in Towne Square Mall is only 10 days away.
Jeff Inman, general manager of Ellis Entertainment LLC, said Thursday that “demo work on Owensboro will commence June 27 — give or take a day.”
In March, the company leased the 62,000-square-foot former JC Penney store on the mall’s north side.
It said it planned to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
The company, which owns Ellis Park in Henderson, said it plans to “initially” open with those elements.
It said, “The location is conveniently located to allow for ample parking and easy access from anywhere in Owensboro and the surrounding area. Additionally, the new facility will feature a stadium-style race and sports-themed bar and grill that will offer a truly unique restaurant experience in western Kentucky.”
Inman said the project will “provide 200 new, good-paying jobs to the area and generate an estimated $6 million to $8 million dollars in purse money to improve the racing at Ellis Park.”
He said turning the former department store into an entertainment complex will cost an estimated $20 million.
In the past, the company has said that it hopes to have the entertainment complex finished in time for an opening date in early 2023.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for TSM Holdings LLC, the local company that owns the mall, said at the time that “the ownership group of Towne Square Mall invested in South Frederica believing in its potential to once again be a draw for visitors from both near and far. The Ellis Entertainment announcement is just the beginning of the site becoming a true destination and economic engine for the entire area.”
On Thursday, Ray said the mall’s owners are looking forward to the beginning of construction and the eventual opening of the off-track facility.
Ellis Park said earlier that it reached out to gaming financial analysts in March 2021 to determine whether the track should invest more money in the Henderson track immediately or create an extension in Owensboro.
The analysts said Owensboro would be a much better use of the track’s money, Inman said.
The local venue is being called Ellis Park Owensboro, but the name is likely to change, he said.
Ellis is owned by Laguna Development Corporation of Albuquerque, New Mexico, which was formed in 1998 for the Pueblo of Laguna — a federally-recognized tribe of Native American Pueblo people.
Laguna bought Ellis Park for $11 million in 2019.
The Owensboro venue is the fifth off-track license that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded.
