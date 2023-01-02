The stacks at the silent Elmer Smith Station have been part of Owensboro’s backdrop for decades.
The first stack, the tallest, was erected in 1971, and the second stack went up in 1992.
On Sunday morning, both stacks will come down.
Experts from Controlled Demolition Inc. will take down the two stacks around 8 a.m. Sunday — a procedure that will require closing a portion of Kentucky 144 for about 30 minutes.
There won’t be an official viewing area for the public, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be able to watch the stacks come down.
“We do want to remind everyone that the area is restricted, and to avoid the designated area,” said Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager. “But, certainly, there are a number of views to see the stacks fall.”
The “felling” of the stacks is part of the demolition of Elmer Smith Station, which was closed down in 2020. National Salvage and Service Corp., of Bloomington, Indiana, is overseeing the project, while Controlled Demolition will bring down the stacks.
Kentucky 144 will be closed to traffic between Daniels Lane and the U.S. 60 overpass beginning at 7:45 a.m. Sunday. A detour will be set up around the closed area, and the roadway is expected to reopen around 8:15 a.m.
People will not be able to park along the closed route. In a social media post, OMU said law enforcement will be on hand to keep people from entering the perimeter around the plant.
The felling will be preceded by siren blasts two minutes before the felling, and again at one minute. There will also be a countdown prior to the event.
OMU’s social media post said people in the area should anticipate a loud boom, some ground shaking and a dust cloud.
The stacks will not be demolished by the event. Instead, the stacks will fall to the north. The cloud will be either concrete dust or dirt from the ground, Dixon said.
“A lot of people think they will crumble down, but they will be felled,” Dixon said.
OMU plans to post a video of the felling on its website, omu.org, later Sunday.
Before being closed down, Elmer Smith had provided electricity to the city since 1964, when the first power unit went online.
“As you can imagine, this is a bittersweet moment” for OMU officials, Dixon said. The felling of the stacks “is a commemoration of how the plant has served the community, and the employees that have kept it up and running,” Dixon said.
