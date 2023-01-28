OWENWS-01-28-23 EMA

Daviess County Emergency Management Agency director Andy Ball, right, looks over a geographical information system map with Deputy Director Chris Cunningham at the agency’s offices Friday in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County Emergency Management is adding new tornado sirens to the county, and is studying the county for areas of siren coverage.

Andy Ball, Daviess Emergency Management Agency director, said Friday the agency also recently received a generator that will be used to power a disaster shelter, either in the city or county, in the event of a disaster that knocks out power service.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

