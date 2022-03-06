Daviess County Emergency Management has plans for major events, such as earthquakes, and also works with businesses and facilities, such as daycare centers, to help them develop plans.
Different kinds of organizations are looking into emergency planning than in the past.
For example, churches are developing plans on how they would respond if an emergency occurred while the church was holding services or hosting a large event.
An official with Daviess Emergency Management said even organizations that aren’t required to have disaster plans should consider how they would respond during an emergency such as an extreme weather or catastrophic event.
“I would say, within the last five years, the federal government has been pushing for emergency plans and making them a requirement” for certain types of operations, such as daycare centers, said Vicky Connor, planner for Daviess County EMA.
Connor said the agency has detailed plans for certain events, such as earthquakes, while it follows Federal Emergency Management Agency recommendations for other disasters, like tornadoes and floods.
The agency also has a plan for how government agencies, such as the police and sheriff’s departments and other offices, would operate if their home facilities were destroyed or unusable.
“We actually review a lot of emergency plans” for agencies outside of government, Connor said. “Evan daycare centers have emergency plans.
“The schools obviously have various plans for active shooters and natural disasters.”
Responses to active shooter situations is something “everyone is incorporating into our current plans because, unfortunately, that’s something we have to face,” she said. Terrorism response “is included in all our emergency planning that everyone does.”
Reviewing disaster plans for facilities like nursing homes has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before COVID, we would meet with them once a quarter and go over a portion of their plan,” Connor said.
Churches have developed plans on how to respond to a disaster or a man-made event, like an active shooter.
“Through our VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active In Disaster), we have worked with churches and helped them write emergency plans,” Connor said.
Not all private businesses are required to have disaster plans. But companies that handle hazardous or extremely-hazardous chemicals on the Environmental Protection Agency’s “list of lists” are required to have emergency plans and must submit forms letting local government and the public know about potential hazards.
For other private businesses, whether they have an emergency plan is up to them.
“We encourage every business and organization to have a plan,” Connor said. “We can help them with a plan.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
